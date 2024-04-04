BioIVT to Participate at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2024

WESTBURY, N.Y., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioIVT, a global research partner and biospecimen solutions provider for drug and diagnostic development, today announced its presence as an exhibitor at the 2024 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting. This year's meeting will be held April 5-10 at the San Diego Convention Center.

"AACR's dedication to sharing the latest advances in cancer science and medicine resonates with our mission to accelerate medical breakthroughs that enhance and extend lives through the power of biospecimen solutions. We're proud to participate at this year's show to demonstrate how we are empowering the oncology research community to do just that," said Shannon Richey, Vice President and General Manager, Detroit Operations at BioIVT. "It's become increasingly clear that the quality and data associated with specimens is critical to ensure successful oncology research, so our team looks forward to meeting with leading researchers to discuss how our extensive portfolio of high-quality, customizable capabilities can meet their evolving needs."

BioIVT has a large inventory of board-certified pathology reviewed, ethically sourced tissues as well as biofluids and primary cells – including DTCs, PBMCs, and Cancer-associated Fibroblasts to drive innovative cancer science and patient care. Additionally, as a trusted partner to the research community, the BioIVT team recently announced increased capacity to deliver readily available fresh, standard and mobilized, human leukopaks in the UK and mainland Europe. By expanding these capabilities, BioIVT is further scaling its world-class network of diverse, highly characterized donors, making the company a leading provider of fresh solutions, including oncology tissue and leukopaks.

With a global network comprised of 11 donor centers and 425 clinical sites, BioIVT provides reliable access to a large pool of recallable, highly characterized, normal and disease state donors. The network's broad geographical reach ensures that the company has a wide variety of donors and can collect, process, and deliver materials quickly, thus preserving their biological functions and creating a significant donor difference.

Heading to AACR 2024? Visit BioIVT on the show floor at booth #2604 or schedule a time to connect with us and learn more: BioIVT AACR 2024

About BioIVT

BioIVT enables smarter science and accelerates medical breakthroughs by delivering high-quality personalized biospecimen solutions and research services to the life science and diagnostic industries. We specialize in control and disease state samples including human and animal tissues or preparations, ADME-Tox products and research services, cell and gene therapy products, blood, and other biofluids. Our unmatched portfolio of clinical specimens directly supports precision medicine research and the effort to improve patient outcomes by coupling comprehensive clinical data with donor samples. By combining our technical expertise, exceptional customer service, and unparalleled access to biological specimens, BioIVT serves the research community as a trusted partner in ELEVATING SCIENCE®. For more information, please visit www.bioivt.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

