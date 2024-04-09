BioIVT to Host Symposium and Workshop in Brussels on Advanced In Vitro ADME Methodologies

The BioIVT team will also be attending several ADME-focused events this spring to fuel development and ongoing education in the space

WESTBURY, N.Y., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioIVT, a global research partner and biospecimen solutions provider for drug and diagnostic development, today announced it will host Small Molecules and Biologics: Advanced ADME Strategies & Techniques, a complimentary symposium and workshop on methodologies and techniques for in vitro ADME research. Hosted at BioIVT's office and laboratory in Brussels, this two-day event will take place from April 11-12 and feature speakers from industry, academia and BioIVT. The workshop will include workstations for attendees to see product demonstrations and talk to BioIVT product experts about how these products can be used in their research applications. Please visit BioIVT's website for registration and additional details here.

"We look forward to hosting some exceptional scientists in the ADME space this week at our Brussels Symposium from top academia and the industry including Oxford University, UCB Biopharma and Merck Healthcare KGaA, Darmstadt to learn more about real-life case studies and their own research and findings in this increasingly important field of research," said Christopher Black, Senior Vice President, ADME-Tox Division at BioIVT. "This spring marks an exciting time for our team as we look forward to connecting with others in the ADME space at some of the top global events to fuel new developments and practices to bring our industry forward."

Additionally, the BioIVT team will be headed to several ADME-focused industry events this spring including:

Swiss Biotech Days: Taking place April 22-23 , in Basel, Switzerland , BioIVT's team of experts will be attending the conference as sponsors to connect with industry professionals about BioIVT's ADME products that can support any in vitro program and study design. In addition to being the largest supplier of products for in vitro ADME studies, the company also will discuss the preclinical research services it offers, including designing and implementing in vitro ADME-Tox programs.

, in , BioIVT's team of experts will be attending the conference as sponsors to connect with industry professionals about BioIVT's ADME products that can support any program and study design. In addition to being the largest supplier of products for ADME studies, the company also will discuss the preclinical research services it offers, including designing and implementing ADME-Tox programs. Great Lakes Drug Metabolism and Disposition Group (GL-DMDG) Annual Meeting: Running from May 2-3 , BioIVT's team will be attending to detail how the company assists customers with understanding the ADME properties and potential drug interaction risks of their compounds and Chris Bohl , PhD, Scientific Advisor at BioIVT, will host a presentation titled, "Plateable Hepatocytes in Non-Small Molecule Drug Development."

, BioIVT's team will be attending to detail how the company assists customers with understanding the ADME properties and potential drug interaction risks of their compounds and , PhD, Scientific Advisor at BioIVT, will host a presentation titled, "Plateable Hepatocytes in Non-Small Molecule Drug Development." DDI Marbach Workshop 2024: From May 26-28 , BioIVT's team will travel to Öhningen, Germany to the DDI Marbach Workshop, a top event that offers comprehensive coverage of various important and timely topics related to drug-drug interactions (DDIs).

, BioIVT's team will travel to Öhningen, to the DDI Marbach Workshop, a top event that offers comprehensive coverage of various important and timely topics related to drug-drug interactions (DDIs). MPS (Microphysiological Systems) World Summit: From June 10-14 , the BioIVT team will be attending the conference in Seattle where Scott Heyward , Director of Research and Development & Scientific Affairs for BioIVT, will present a poster titled, "Optimization of siRNA Delivery in a Long-Term Hepatic Micropatterned Co-Culture (HEPATOPAC)."

, the BioIVT team will be attending the conference in where , Director of Research and Development & Scientific Affairs for BioIVT, will present a poster titled, "Optimization of siRNA Delivery in a Long-Term Hepatic Micropatterned Co-Culture (HEPATOPAC)." NE-ADME 2024: On June 13 , Karissa Cottier , PhD, Senior Scientist, ADME Product & Application Development at BioIVT, will present at NE-ADME in Boston on "Fatty Liver Disease Modeling in a Micropatterned Primary Hepatocyte Co-culture (HEPATOPAC): Applications in Drug Development & Screening."

BioIVT enables smarter science and accelerates medical breakthroughs by delivering high-quality personalized biospecimen solutions and research services to the life science and diagnostic industries. We specialize in control and disease state samples including human and animal tissues or preparations, ADME-Tox products and research services, cell and gene therapy products, blood, and other biofluids.

