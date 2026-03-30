BioLab Holdings Earns Great Place to Work® Certification

Qualification Demonstrates Commitment to People, Purpose and Performance

PHOENIX, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLab Holdings today announced it has earned certification as a Great Place to Work®, a nationally recognized designation based entirely on employee feedback and workplace experience. The certification reflects BioLab's ongoing commitment to building a culture rooted in inclusion, safety, transparency and pride in service.

Employee feedback revealed strong alignment with the company's core values, with 90% of employees reporting they are treated fairly regardless of sexual orientation, 96% affirming BioLab is a physically safe place to work, and 92% expressing confidence that customers would rate BioLab's service as excellent. Together, these results highlight a workplace culture where people feel respected, protected and empowered to do meaningful work.

"This certification reflects the trust our employees place in us." Post this

"Great workplaces are built through listening to your employees and turning their feedback into action," said BioLab President Jaime Leija. "This certification reflects the trust our employees place in us and reinforces our belief that when people feel heard, valued and supported, they deliver exceptional outcomes for customers and communities."

In addition to celebrating its strengths, BioLab is using employee insights to guide continued improvement. The company is focused on expanding opportunities for open dialogue, increasing transparency around growth and recognition, and strengthening a culture that celebrates ethical leadership, collaboration and shared success. Semiannual pulse surveys will help ensure employee voices continue to shape BioLab's evolution.

The Great Place to Work® certification further positions BioLab as an employer of choice in the life sciences and healthcare space, demonstrating that a people-first culture and high performance go hand in hand.

For more information about BioLab and its career opportunities, visit biolabholdings.com.

About BioLab Holdings, Inc.

BioLab Holdings, Inc. is a Phoenix-based medical manufacturer specializing in wound protection. Its products, including Membrane Wrap - Lite™ and Membrane Wrap™, use human tissue allograft derived from amniotic membrane to provide structural tissue for wound protection. BioLab's mission is optimize the standard of care through innovations grounded in science, compassion, and collaboration.

Contact: Kwyn Lowe

Phone: 406.314.5120

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE BioLab Holdings, Inc.