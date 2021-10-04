BioLife Solutions Leverages Expanded Bioproduction Tools and Services Portfolio in Multipoint Engagement with Leading CAR T-Cell Developer

Mike Rice, BioLife's Chairman and CEO, commented, "This is another relevant example of how we are leveraging our relationships with cell and gene therapy companies to expand our engagements by providing multiple bioproduction tools and services used in manufacturing, storage and distribution. Our class-defining CryoStor biopreservation media and evo cold chain management platform, and state-of-the-art and secure biostorage services and facilities enable research teams to focus on what matters most to them – to improve the lives of patients through the discovery, manufacturing and commercialization of biologic medicines that can prevent, treat, and cure some of the world's most life-threatening diseases."

To date, BioLife's CryoStor freeze media is exclusively used in the manufacturing process of every dose of the following approved biologic therapies.

YESCARTA® from Kite, a GILEAD company, approved in the USA , EU, Japan , and China ZYNTEGLO™ from bluebird bio, approved in the EU BREYANZI® from Bristol Myers Squibb, approved in the USA and Japan TECARTUS® from Kite/Gilead, approved in the USA SKYSONA™ from bluebird bio, approved in the EU ABECMA® from Bristol Myers Squib and bluebird bio, approved in the USA , EU, and Canada Undisclosed – approved outside the USA

CryoStor is also exclusively embedded in the manufacturing and the final drug formulation of 3 additional cell therapies that could receive regulatory approval in the next 3-4 quarters.

BioLife Solutions is a leading supplier of cell and gene therapy bioproduction products and services. Our portfolio includes our proprietary CryoStor® freeze media and HypoThermosol® shipping and storage media, ThawSTAR® family of automated, water-free thawing products, evo® cold chain management system, Custom Biogenic Systems® high-capacity cryogenic freezers, Stirling Ultracold ULT freezers, SciSafe biologic materials storage, and Sexton cell processing tools. For more information, please visit www.biolifesolutions.com, www.scisafe.com, www.stirlingultracold.com, and www.sextonbio.com, and follow BioLife on Twitter.

