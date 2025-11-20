BioLife Solutions Unveils the Aby J. Mathew Center for Biopreservation Excellence

New conference and laboratory facility to showcase the company's product portfolio and serve as a research and training hub to advance biopreservation and cell processing innovation

BOTHELL, Wash., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions , Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS ), a leading developer and supplier of bioproduction products and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) market, today announced the opening of the Aby J. Mathew Center for Biopreservation Excellence. Located within the company's newly expanded Bothell headquarters, the Center is named in honor of one of BioLife Solutions' founding team members, Aby J. Mathew, PhD, who serves as the company's Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer.

Dr. Mathew is one of the developers of BioLife's proprietary biopreservation media platform and established the company's initial manufacturing and quality systems. His pioneering work in cell and tissue Biopreservation Best Practices, especially within the CGT field, has shaped industry standards and continues to impact the next generation of biopreservation methods.

Roderick de Greef, BioLife's Chairman and CEO, commented, "We're thrilled to launch The Aby J. Mathew Center for Biopreservation Excellence, which is committed to fostering customer success through collaborative process development with our team of biopreservation and cell processing experts. Honoring Dr. Mathew's pioneering contributions to the science of biopreservation and his instrumental role in developing our company's foundational technologies, the Center will showcase our full cell processing product portfolio to current and prospective customers, while also serving as a hub for internal and external research, training and collaboration with customers and industry partners."

The Center features 4,500 square feet of state-of-the-art conference and laboratory space, with an initial focus on optimizing biopreservation processes, customized training programs, hosting customer workshops and conducting internal research that generates applications data for current and pipeline products. It will also support internal research efforts focused on developing the next generation of cryopreservation products that incorporate the company's proprietary ice recrystallization inhibitor (IRI) technology acquired earlier this year.

Beyond direct support, the Center will create a hub of shared industry expertise to help build Biopreservation and Cell Processing Best Practices, train the next generation of specialists and advance the science of biopreservation. Together, these offerings are expected to provide the CGT industry with the expertise, tools and data needed to advance their clinical programs.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions is a leading developer and supplier of bioproduction products and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) and broader biopharma markets. Our expertise facilitates the commercialization of new therapies by supplying solutions that maintain the health and function of biologic materials during collection, development, storage, and distribution. For more information, please visit www.biolifesolutions.com or follow BioLife on LinkedIn and X.

