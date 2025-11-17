BioLife Solutions to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in November and December 2025

News provided byBioLife Solutions, Inc.
Nov 17, 2025, 07:15 ET
BOTHELL, Wash., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS), a leading developer and supplier of bioproduction products and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) market, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences during November and December:
- Raymond James Napa Small Cap Symposium
- November 17, 2025
- Napa Valley at The Meritage
- Stephens Annual Investment Conference
- November 18-20, 2025
- Nashville at the Grand Hyatt Nashville
- Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
- November 17-20, 2025
- London at The Waldorf Hilton
- Furey Research Partners Hidden Gems Conference
- November 24-25, 2025
- Virtual
- Wolfe Research Small & Mid-Cap Conference
- December 2-3, 2025
- Virtual
- Northland Growth Conference 2025
- December 16, 2025
- Virtual
The BioLife Solutions Investor Presentation, reflecting the recently refreshed corporate branding, is now available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website.
About BioLife Solutions
BioLife Solutions is a leading developer and supplier of bioproduction products and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) and broader biopharma markets. Our expertise facilitates the commercialization of new therapies by supplying solutions that maintain the health and function of biologic materials during collection, development, storage, and distribution. For more information, please visit www.biolifesolutions.com or follow BioLife on LinkedIn and X.
Media & Investor Relations
At the Company
Troy Wichterman
Chief Financial Officer
(425) 402-1400
[email protected]
Investors
Alliance Advisors IR
Jody Cain
(310) 691-7100
[email protected]
