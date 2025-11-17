BioLife Solutions to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in November and December 2025

BOTHELL, Wash., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS ), a leading developer and supplier of bioproduction products and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) market, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences during November and December:

Raymond James Napa Small Cap Symposium November 17, 2025 Napa Valley at The Meritage

Stephens Annual Investment Conference November 18-20, 2025 Nashville at the Grand Hyatt Nashville

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference November 17-20, 2025 London at The Waldorf Hilton

Furey Research Partners Hidden Gems Conference November 24-25, 2025 Virtual

Wolfe Research Small & Mid-Cap Conference December 2-3, 2025 Virtual

Northland Growth Conference 2025 December 16, 2025 Virtual



The BioLife Solutions Investor Presentation, reflecting the recently refreshed corporate branding, is now available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions is a leading developer and supplier of bioproduction products and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) and broader biopharma markets. Our expertise facilitates the commercialization of new therapies by supplying solutions that maintain the health and function of biologic materials during collection, development, storage, and distribution. For more information, please visit www.biolifesolutions.com or follow BioLife on LinkedIn and X .

