BioLogic Summit to Demystify the New AI/ML Paradigm in Biologic Drug Development

CHI's New Event to Support the Evolution of Hybrid Scientists in Biopharma R&D

BOSTON, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biopharmaceutical research is undergoing the most significant change in decades as new machine learning and AI tools and models enable scientists to improve the speed and quality of the R&D pipeline.

Demystifying AI/ML for Biologic Drug Development

On January 13-16, 2025, leading scientists from the biopharmaceutical research community will gather for the inaugural BioLogic Summit in San Diego, CA to explore the transformative power of machine learning and artificial intelligence in biopharmaceutical R&D. The Summit has been designed to meet the needs of the growing community of hybrid scientists that will empower this new research paradigm: experimentalists now working with AI/ML and computational tools, and data scientists adapting to the complex world of drug discovery and protein science.

The event will feature a comprehensive program, including conference tracks, luminary Plenary Keynotes, moderated small-group discussions, and a range of one-day training seminars to meet the needs of participants at every level.

"Through our PEGS and PepTalk events, we have seen an increasing demand for programming to support the introduction of these new tools in early discovery and biopharmaceutical development. The BioLogic Summit allows us to build on these conferences and offer a new meeting entirely focused on the use of these tools in bringing biologic drugs to patients," says Christina Lingham, Executive Director and Fellow at Boston's Cambridge Healthtech Institute. "We are grateful to the community for their support in developing this new event."

Track Themes



BioLogic will feature conference tracks on the themes below:

- Machine Learning in Early Discovery

- Models for de novo Design

- Predicting Developability and Optimization Using Machine Learning

- Training Data Generation and Quality

Plenary Keynotes

The event welcomes Plenary Keynotes from some of the most influential leaders in the field, with each presentation revealing pivotal developments in new models, strategies and applications for these tools.

- David Baker, PhD, Professor, Biochemistry, University of Washington

- Rebecca Croasdale-Wood, PhD, Senior Director, Biologics Engineering, AstraZeneca

- Victor Greiff, PhD, Associate Professor, Immunology, University of Oslo

- Marissa Mock, PhD, Senior Research Director, Amgen Inc.

- Vladimir Gligorijević, PhD, Senior Director, AI/ML, Prescient Design, Genentech

About Cambridge Healthtech Institute

Cambridge Healthtech Institute is the preeminent life science network for leading researchers and business experts from top pharmaceutical, biotech, and academic organizations.

SOURCE Cambridge Healthtech Institute