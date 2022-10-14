Biological Safety Cabinet Market worth $0.4 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biological Safety Cabinet Market is projected to grow from USD 0.2 billion in 2022 to USD 0.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The Development of biosimilars boosting the market, government support for the development of protein drugs is among the other factors. Emerging economies such as India and Japan are providing lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=60228904

Browse in-depth TOC on "Biological Safety Cabinet Market"

107 – Tables

33 – Figures

160 – Pages

The class II segment accounted for the largest share of the biological safety cabinet market, by type segment, in 2021

Based on type, the market is segmented into class I, class II and class III. The class II segment accounted for the largest share of the market, mainly due to the growth of biosimilar market.

Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies' segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The biological safety cabinet market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, diagnostic and testing laboratories and academic research institutes based on type. In 2021, the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can mainly be attributed to the investment in the biotech and pharmaceutical industry.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=60228904

North America is the largest regional market for biological safety cabinet market

The global biological safety cabinets market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest regional market for market in 20201. The large share of North America in this market can be attributed to the governments support for research in the region.

The major players operating in this biological safety cabinet market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Kewaunee Scientific (US), Labconco (US), Esco Micro (Singapore), The Baker Company (US), NuAire (US), Germfree Laboratories (US), Cruma (Spain), Air Science (US), Berner International (US), Azbil telstar (Spain), LaboGene (Denmark), Biolab Scientific (Canada), Lamsystems (Germany), Faster S.R.L (Italy), MRC Laboratory Equipment (Israel), Nanbei Instrument Limited (China), Thermolab (India), Labmate (UK), TopAir Systems, Inc. (US), Albian Group (Spain), Thomas Scientific (US), Zhejiang FUXIA Medical Technology Co. (China), Stericox (India).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=60228904

Browse Adjacent Market: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:



Cleanroom Technologies Market - Global Forecast to 2026



Sterilization Services Market - Global Forecast to 2026

Particle Counters Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market - Global Forecast to 2026

Cell Culture Market - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/biological-safety-cabinet-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/biological-safety-cabinet.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets