BioMatrix Acquires First Choice Infusion Centers Expanding Access to Ambulatory Infusion Care Across the Southeast

PLANTATION, Fla., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMatrix Infusion Pharmacy today announced the acquisition of First Choice Wellness Centers, LLC, a regional leader in ambulatory infusion services. The transaction marks another significant step in BioMatrix's strategic growth and commitment to expanding high-quality, community-based infusion care. The transaction closed on December 10, 2025.

BioMatrix acquired First Choice Wellness Centers to strengthen access to patient-focused, convenient, and clinically coordinated infusion therapy throughout key markets in the Southeast. First Choice Wellness Centers brings a network of established infusion centers, strong referral relationships, proven patient volume, and robust payer access—key drivers that support BioMatrix's continued expansion strategy.

"First Choice Wellness Centers has built a trusted reputation for patient-centered care delivered in comfortable, accessible ambulatory settings," said Ted Kramm, CEO at BioMatrix. "Their clinical model and commitment to high-touch service align perfectly with BioMatrix's mission to deliver exceptional infusion care closer to home. We are thrilled to welcome this talented team into the BioMatrix family."

First Choice Wellness Centers operates eleven ambulatory infusion centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, and Tennessee serving patients with complex and chronic conditions. The care model emphasizes clinical oversight, local provider collaboration, and ease of access—ensuring continuity of care and a seamless patient experience. The combined organization will strengthen relationships with referring specialists and payers while increasing access to community-based infusion options for patients who prefer care in a comfortable, outpatient setting.

"We are proud to see First Choice Wellness Centers join BioMatrix and further elevate the standard of infusion care in our communities," said Mark Osborne, Owner, First Choice Wellness Centers. "Together, the organizations will continue delivering compassionate, clinically sound care while expanding access and convenience for the patients and providers First Choice Wellness Center serves."

BioMatrix will begin integrating First Choice Wellness Centers operations immediately, with no anticipated disruption to patients, providers, or referral partners.

About BioMatrix Infusion Pharmacy

BioMatrix Infusion Pharmacy is a trusted, independent infusion pharmacy with decades of experience. Our compassionate care team helps patients navigate the often-challenging healthcare environment. We work closely with our patients, as well as their family and their healthcare providers, throughout the patient's journey, staying focused on continuity of care and optimal clinical outcomes. Every day, in every interaction, we are dedicated to making a difference in people's lives. For more information about BioMatrix, visit www.biomatrixsprx.com.

About First Choice Wellness Centers

First Choice Wellness Centers is an infusion services provider based in Gallatin, Tennessee, serving patients across Tennessee and four additional states. With expertise in complex therapeutic areas, the First Choice Wellness Centers team delivers personalized, coordinated care through ambulatory infusion centers, home infusion therapy, and office-administered infusions. By partnering closely with prescribers, payers, and patient support organizations, First Choice Wellness Centers ensures seamless access to specialized medications and maintains a strong commitment to quality, integrity, and community support. For more information about First Choice Wellness Centers, please visit www.firstchoiceiv.com.

