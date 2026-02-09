Following Segment Growth, BioMatrix Appoints Heidi Ulbrich as Transplant Services Program Manager

PLANTATION, Fla., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMatrix Infusion Pharmacy today announced the promotion of Heidi Ulbrich, BSN, RN, CCTC, to Transplant Services Program Manager.

This promotion underscores BioMatrix's long-term commitment to transplant care and the company's understanding of the critical needs of transplant patients, who face extraordinary clinical, logistical, and time-sensitive challenges throughout their care journey.

New Leadership Rooted in Extensive Expertise

Ulbrich brings extensive clinical and operational experience across the transplant spectrum of care to her new role, from acute inpatient management to highly coordinated outpatient infusion therapy. She is a Certified Clinical Transplant Coordinator through the American Board for Transplant Certification.

At BioMatrix, she has served as a Clinical Nurse Liaison for solid organ transplantation, acting as a clinical bridge between transplant centers, pharmacy teams, and internal stakeholders supporting therapy selection, rapid initiation, patient adherence, and improved clinical outcomes.

In her new role, Ulbrich will more broadly oversee BioMatrix's transplant program operations, working closely with transplant centers, referring providers, and internal clinical teams ensuring consistent care delivery for transplant patients across the BioMatrix network of pharmacies.

A Growing Transplant Program Built for Urgency

Heidi's promotion coincides with significant growth in BioMatrix's transplant division. In 2025, BioMatrix supported over 800 transplant patients across 42 states, reflecting both scale and trust from referral partners.

While this growth is significant, BioMatrix remains committed to scaling responsibly, ensuring that expansion never compromises the white-glove service required for highly time-sensitive transplant infusions. They are well-recognized for their industry-leading 14-day start of care, from referral to therapy initiation, owing to their insistence on:

Infrastructure designed to support high-acuity, pre-transplant desensitization and post-transplant infusion therapies





A dedicated Prior Authorization team, focused on managing the complexity of transplant-related coverage requirements





Close coordination with transplant centers and care teams to avoid potential delays

A Clear and Ongoing Commitment to Transplant Care

"Heidi's promotion reflects our long-term strategy and unwavering focus on transplant care," said Ted Kramm, CEO of BioMatrix Infusion Pharmacy. "Transplant care leaves no room for inefficiency - every day matters, and every handoff matters. BioMatrix has built systems and teams that respect that reality, and Heidi is the right person to help expand our transplant program."

About BioMatrix Infusion Pharmacy

BioMatrix Infusion Pharmacy is a trusted, independent infusion pharmacy with decades of experience. Our compassionate care team helps patients navigate the often-challenging healthcare environment. We work closely with our patients, as well as their family and their healthcare providers, throughout the patient's journey, staying focused on continuity of care and optimal clinical outcomes. Every day, in every interaction, we are dedicated to making a difference in people's lives. For more information about BioMatrix, visit www.biomatrixsprx.com.

