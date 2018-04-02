BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy Acquires Decillion Healthcare Extending Footprint In Midwestern States

Resulting from the acquisition, BioMatrix enhances its capabilities in neurology, oncology and limited distribution drugs, while also establishing a bricks and mortar location in Ohio. The acquisition expands the BioMatrix footprint to twelve (12) specialty pharmacy locations nationwide, serving over 1,700 patients across a range of therapeutic categories.

"Decillion's commitment to individualized patient care makes them a great addition to the BioMatrix family of companies," said Bruce Greenberg, CEO at BioMatrix. "We are excited to expand our services further in the neurology, oncology and limited distribution drug categories, bringing our proven model of care to patients who need it the most."

"We are extremely excited to join BioMatrix," stated Kenneth Ford, Owner and Chief Strategy Officer, Decillion Healthcare. "Our combined experience and dedication to individualized service will bring synergies allowing us to affect positive outcomes for the patients and communities we serve."

About BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy

BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy offers comprehensive nationwide specialty pharmacy services and digital health technology solutions for a range of chronic health conditions including bleeding disorders, solid organ transplants, hepatitis C, HIV and more. Our growing family of companies unites leaders in the specialty pharmacy industry to improve health and empower patients to experience a higher quality of life. The current BioMatrix family of companies includes BiologicTx, Elwyn Pharmacy Group, Factor Support Network, Matrix Health, and Medex Biocare.

