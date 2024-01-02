BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy Announces Kathee Kramm as CEO

PLANTATION, Fla., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy announced today that the Board of Directors has appointed Kathee Kramm as Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Nick Karalis, founder and former CEO. Nick will assume the role of Executive Chairman and will lead the company's pursuit of key strategic growth initiatives. This exciting change is the culmination of a year-long succession plan and an accelerant to BioMatrix's growth in specialty infusion.

Kathee Kramm, President & COO, BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy
"Kathee's leadership and proven performance at BioMatrix makes her a natural choice to be the next CEO," said Nick. "We have continued our investment and focus on specialty infusion, bleeding disorders, and manufacturer support services. BioMatrix is well positioned and Kathee is uniquely qualified to accelerate growth while maintaining a strong culture focused on quality patient care."

Kathee has served as BioMatrix's President and COO since May of 2023. Prior to BioMatrix, Kathee was co-founder and President of AxelaCare Health Solutions, a leading national provider of specialty home infusion services. Prior to AxelaCare, Kathee was a co-founder of Home Patient Care which was sold to Amerisource Bergen and rebranded as US BioServices.

"I'm honored and excited to be chosen to succeed Nick in the next phase of BioMatrix's growth as a specialty infusion provider," stated Kathee. "It is a privilege to lead this exceptional, high-integrity company focused on patient care. I look forward to leveraging my experience and working with Nick and the rest of the BioMatrix team in making a difference in the lives of the patients we serve."

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and the employees of BioMatrix, we would like to thank Nick for his immeasurable contributions to BioMatrix. We appreciate his support and dedication to BioMatrix and look forward to continuing to work with him in his new role as Executive Chairman of the Board," said Daniel Jinich, Managing Partner of ACON Investments, L.L.C. "We believe Kathee's strong leadership skills, commitment to compliance, and experience in specialty infusion will be a catalyst for growth and expansion in our next chapter at BioMatrix."

BioMatrix is a trusted, independent specialty infusion pharmacy with decades of experience. Our compassionate care team helps patients navigate the often-challenging healthcare environment. We work closely with our patients, as well as their family and their healthcare providers, throughout the patient journey, staying focused on continuity of care and optimal clinical outcomes.

Every day, in every interaction, we are dedicated to making a difference in people's lives.

Tara Marchese
[email protected]

