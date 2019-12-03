BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy Celebrates GivingTuesday

WESTON, Fla., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy announced this GivingTuesday their participation in several initiatives supporting families in need across the country. During the month of November, BioMatrix partnered with the largest national hunger-relief organization, Feeding America. Feeding America has provided over 4 billion meals to individuals and families, working with an extensive nationwide network to end domestic hunger. BioMatrix also worked with Pajama Program to collect clothing and books for children. Pajama Program has delivered 4.2 million pairs of pajamas and distributed over 2 million books across the country.

GivingTuesday also marks the beginning of two additional BioMatrix initiatives – "Sleeves Up" and "Angel Trees." Sleeves Up is an employee-based blood donation drive completed in partnership with the American Red Cross. Blood donation vehicles will be on site at several pharmacy locations as field employees pledge donations at local facilities. In addition to the blood drive, pharmacy and office staff at locations across the country today decorated "Angel Trees." Angel Trees is a Salvation Army program providing a brighter holiday season to those in need. Each Angel Tree is adorned with tags that include a "wish" from a local family or individual in need. Employees choose wishes to grant from the tree, spreading cheer and lifting spirits for those facing adversity this holiday season.

"As a specialty pharmacy working every day to help patients experience better health, we are dedicated to service," BioMatrix Culture Specialist Marquita Whittingham explains. "Lifting people up is a deep part of who we are." The organization's GivingTuesday initiatives engaged over 400 employees across 13 pharmacy locations and field representatives to celebrate generosity and give back to their communities.

About BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy

BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy offers comprehensive, nationwide specialty pharmacy services and digital health technology solutions for patients with chronic, difficult to treat conditions. Our commitment to every patient is to provide individualized pharmacy services, timely access to care, and focused education and support. We offer a tailored approach for a wide range of therapeutic categories, improving health and empowering patients to experience a higher quality of life.

About GivingTuesday

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past seven years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

Whether it's making someone smile, helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving some of what we have to those who need our help, every act of generosity counts and everyone has something to give. GivingTuesday strives to build a world in which the catalytic power of generosity is at the heart of the society we build together, unlocking dignity, opportunity and equity around the globe.

