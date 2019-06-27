BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy Expands Expertise In Oncology And Rare And Ultra-Rare Diseases

WESTON, Fla., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy announced today its newest pharmacy location, BioMatrix of Maryland, significantly expanding its capabilities in oncology and rare and ultra-rare diseases. The Maryland location is an accredited, full-service specialty pharmacy licensed in 50 states, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. BioMatrix of Maryland will serve as the focal point for the company's oncology and rare disease case management, data aggregation, and outcomes monitoring programs.

The expansion brings together clinical and administrative professionals with extensive experience effectively managing care in the often complex and challenging oncology space. In addition to coordinating intake, billing, and clinical services for specialty oncolytics, BioMatrix provides individualized support designed to reduce barriers to care, improve adherence, and promote better health. The expansion also includes access to an extensive portfolio of limited distribution drugs for oncology and other rare conditions, in addition to related brand support services for drug manufacturers.

The pharmacy staff at BioMatrix of Maryland also have extensive experience with rare and ultra-rare diseases. Specialty drugs for these small patient populations benefit from exclusive and limited drug distribution arrangements, customizable programs for inventory management and data reporting, and a high level of patient engagement; all of which are core competencies throughout BioMatrix.

"Two of the fastest growing areas within specialty pharmacy are oncology and rare diseases," said Stephen Seiden, Vice President of Operations at BioMatrix. "Our clinical expertise, experience with difficult to treat conditions, and high level of patient engagement is particularly beneficial in complex therapeutic categories. This expansion underscores our commitment to comprehensive specialty pharmacy services that are improving the health of patients and creating value for all healthcare stakeholders."

