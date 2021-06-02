BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy Expands Leadership Team with Chief Growth Officer

Bill is a successful healthcare executive and business growth strategist with nearly 30 years of healthcare industry experience with some of the nation's leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Bill's career has focused on enhancing and expanding how organizations serve and care for patients on their healthcare journey. He brings deep knowledge around patient access, product strategy, policy and reimbursement, marketing, market access, provider support, specialty pharmacy, and distribution.

Most recently, Bill served as a consultant to the pharmaceutical/biotechnology industry assisting with end-to-end commercialization strategies and go-to-market efforts. Prior to consulting, Bill spent over 16 years with McKesson Specialty in a variety of leadership roles. His primary focus at McKesson included building their specialty business platform. In his last 5+ years with McKesson, he served as the Vice President & General Manager of the McKesson Life Sciences RxCrossroads portfolio.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bill to our executive leadership team," CEO Nick Karalis affirms. "BioMatrix has made substantial investments in our technology, infrastructure and service lines to improve our patient care and value service offering to our healthcare stakeholders. Bill will help us continue focusing on our long-term strategy and rapid growth while enhancing our commitment to providing exceptional care and improving our patients outcomes.

Bill Nolan shares, "BioMatrix truly is an exceptional specialty pharmacy, I look forward to working alongside some of the best in the industry to change lives, improve health, and leave a lasting legacy in the specialty pharmacy space. The organization's patient engagement capabilities, clinical acumen and genuine commitment to delivering a great experience for every patient, provider, payer and pharmaceutical partner is second to none in our industry and I am thrilled to be a part of expanding the BioMatrix difference across the specialty landscape."

For more information on BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy, please visit www.biomatrixsprx.com.

About BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy

BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy, an Inc. 5000 company, offers comprehensive, nationwide specialty pharmacy services and digital health technology solutions for patients with chronic, difficult to treat conditions. Our commitment to every patient is to provide individualized pharmacy services, timely access to care, and focused education and support. We offer a tailored approach for a wide range of therapeutic categories, improving health and empowering patients to experience a higher quality of life.

