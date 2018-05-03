BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy Selected As Authorized Provider Of Vonvendi

Vonvendi is infused intravenously to replace missing or dysfunctional VWF. It is the first product to offer recombinant von Willebrand factor (rVWF) independent of recombinant Factor VIII (rFVIII). Shire reports this allows for a more tailored, patient specific treatment approach. Phase 3 open-label clinical study data demonstrated 100% treatment success using Vonvendi to control bleeding episodes.

"As a specialty pharmacy with extensive experience helping people with bleeding disorders effectively manage their condition, we are pleased to partner with Shire to offer Vonvendi," said BioMatrix Chief Clinical Officer Marc Stranz. "We are committed to connecting patients with the products, resources and support to live a healthier life."

To refer your patients to BioMatrix for Vonvendi therapy, please contact the pharmacy directly at 877-337-3002, online, or by completing a patient referral form. To review prescribing and other Vonvendi product information visit http://www.vonvendi.com.



About BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy

BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy offers comprehensive, nationwide specialty pharmacy services and digital health technology solutions for patients with chronic, difficult to treat conditions. Our growing family of companies unites leaders in the specialty pharmacy industry to improve health and empower patients to experience a higher quality of life. The current BioMatrix family of companies includes BiologicTx, Decillion Healthcare, Elwyn Pharmacy Group, Factor Support Network, Matrix Health, and Medex Biocare.

