BioNJ Announces Company Presenters for BioPartnering Conference

TRENTON, N.J., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioNJ's Eleventh Annual BioPartnering Conference scheduled for Tuesday, May 18 and Wednesday, May 19, will bring together life sciences professionals from the Northeast and beyond for 1-1 partnering meetings, Company Presentations, Start-up Pitches and plenary sessions. Visit www.BioNJ.org for the full agenda.

"We're thrilled to once again present BioNJ's BioPartnering Conference in concert with J.P. Morgan and Johnson & Johnson Innovation. Both of these organizations are dedicated to strengthening the ecosystem and supporting the life sciences industry in bringing new therapies and medicines to Patients," said Debbie Hart, President and CEO, BioNJ.

"This year's two-day virtual program is designed to once again foster productive partnerships, create fruitful opportunities, grow the ecosystem and bolster medical innovation," added Hart. "Last year's Conference gathered attendees from 11 countries and 24 states as well as the District of Columbia and featured more than 80 company and pitch presentations -- including a record number of 21 women leaders who presented on behalf of their companies."

Live plenary sessions will feature these industry experts: Sally Allain, M.Sc., MBA, Head, JLABS Washington, DC, Johnson & Johnson Innovation; Kelley Dealhoy, Global Head BD&L Cardiovascular, Renal, & Metabolism (CRM) & Head of BD&L US Pharma, Novartis; Sandra Elliott, VP, Life Sciences & Innovation, Hackensack Meridian Health; Allison Fritts, Senior Director, Licensing Transactions – Immunology, The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson; Kulleni Gebreyes, M.D., MBA, Principal, Diversity Equity & Inclusion Leader, Deloitte Life Sciences & Healthcare Industry, Deloitte LLP; Janusz Kostanski, Ph.D., Vice President, Oncology Business Development, Bristol Myers Squibb; Rohit Mehrotra, Managing Director, J.P. Morgan; Christopher Mortko, Ph.D., MBA, Associate Vice President, Business Development & Licensing, Merck Research Laboratories; Reynold A. Panettieri, Jr., M.D., Vice Chancellor, Translational Medicine and Science Director, Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey; Deb Pfennig, VP, Diagnostics and Enabling Technology, The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson; Michael Poisel, MSSE, MBA, Executive Director, PCI Ventures, University of Pennsylvania; Matthew Sheroff, Director, Transactions Oncology, The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson; Vincent Smeraglia, JD, Executive Director, Office of Research & Economic Development, Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey; Melissa Smith, MPP, Managing Director, Head of Specialized Industries & Head of Commercial Bank Inclusive Leadership Forum, J.P. Morgan; Craig Tendler, M.D., VP, Late-Stage Development and Global Medical Affairs, Johnson & Johnson; Monika A. Vnuk, M.D., Vice President of Worldwide Business Development, Pfizer; Ofra Weinberger, Ph.D., Director of Licensing, Columbia Tech Ventures; Associate VP, Tech Transfer & Intellectual Property, Columbia University, Columbia Tech Ventures.

Company Presentations will be given by these emerging life sciences organizations:

Aisa Pharma Geistlich Pharmaceuticals Sanguine BioSciences ﻿Alertgy ﻿Hillstream BioPharma SFA Therapeutics ﻿Angel Medical Systems ﻿Intrommune Therapeutics Sidereal Therapeutics ﻿AVEO Oncology ﻿KBP Biosciences SmartTab ﻿AxoProtego Therapeutics ﻿LEAH Labs Soligenix ﻿Biosortia Microbiomics ﻿METAFORA Biosystems Synaps Dx BryoLogyx ﻿NewIV Medical Tactical Therapeutics ﻿Ciscovery Bio ﻿NovoPedics Third Pole Therapeutics ﻿Cognoptix ﻿OcuMedic Vomaris Innovations ﻿Enalare Therapeutics ﻿OncoSec Medical Vyant Bio EpiVario﻿ PrecisionLife Wellsheet ﻿FAST BioMedical Rafael Pharmaceuticals Xenon-VR

Additionally, pitch presentations will be given by these start-up companies:

Accencio Face2Face Health PONS Acurasset Therapeutics Haima Therapeutics RadioSight Addinex Technologies ImagineRx RecurX Bio Affineti Biologics MedifVu Robossis AGelity Biomechanics Mira Therapeutics SUCRE AOA Dx MRIMath TheWell Bioscience Atux Iskay Group MSL Pharma Vetigenics ChronoCare Neuralert Technologies Visual Intelligence CogDX New York Medical College Wellesley Pharmaceuticals Cryptyx Biosciences Nvigorea AB

Delphine Diagnostics Pharmanest



With the importance of academic and industry collaboration in driving medical innovation forward, attendees will hear from and have the opportunity to meet with Columbia Technology Ventures, Coriell Institute for Medical Research, Johns Hopkins Technology Ventures, New Jersey Institute of Technology, New York University, Princeton University, Rowan University, Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, Stevens Institute of Technology, University of Pennsylvania and The Wistar Institute.

﻿It's about growing the ecosystem and partnering to bolster medical innovation. Registration is $295 for BioNJ Members and $425 for Future Members. Please contact Samantha Bamberger at [email protected] with any questions. For Sponsorship opportunities, please contact Kim Minton at 609-890-3185 or [email protected].

Company and Pitch Presentations during the 2021 BioNJ BioPartnering Virtual Conference will not contain any general solicitation for offer and sale of securities and any prospective presenters or attendees should consult with and rely upon their own personal legal counsel, accountant or other advisors as to the legal, tax and economic implications of any potential investment or partnering opportunities presented. BioNJ accepts no responsibility for any information provided during the event.

