BioNTX Connects Academic Technologies to Commercial Partners at the Annual iC³ Life Science Summit

Tech Transfer Office Showcase Returns for a Second Year

IRVING, Texas, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioNTX, the premier life science trade association in Texas is excited to announce that the Tech Transfer Office Showcase (TTOS) is back for a second year at the annual iC³ Life Science & Healthcare Innovation Summit on September 28th – 29th.

Last year the showcase session received applications from five universities across the North Texas region that highlighted various innovative and emerging technologies being developed here in Texas. A panel of expert judges scored each one and advanced the top six to the pitch showcase event.

"Texas Tech was excited to be selected as a finalist for the pitch event podium presentations. The mentoring process and practice sessions leading up to the pitch presentations were invaluable. This event is something all tech transfer offices could benefit from," remarked David McClure, Managing Director, Texas Tech Office of Research Commercialization.

This year we have opened the application portal to all universities across Texas to encourage even more networking collisions to connect Texas based academic institutions with Texas based investors and industry executives that will provide valuable insight into commercial readiness, market fit, business models, strategic partnerships, and commercial viability of all technologies.

"This concept of connecting the academic universities to strategic partners is a novel approach that offers conference attendees a first look at emerging technologies from a variety of top ranked Texas universities all in one place at the same time." said Kathleen Otto, CEO of BioNTX. "We encourage you to apply to this years' showcase."

TTOS Application Deadline: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 11:59pm CST.

https://www.biontx.org/tech-transfer-office-showcase-application

2023 iC³ Life Science Summit Registration:

The iC³ Life Science & Healthcare Innovation Summit serves as the forum where bioscience and healthcare innovation leaders come together to discuss strategy, exhibit the broad spectrum of North Texas bioscience research, and where the latest innovation, products and services can be seen.

https://www.biontx.org/2023-ic3-life-science-summit

About BioNTX

BioNTX is a leading bioscience and healthcare innovation trade organization in North Texas. We work to build a strong life science community through collaborative peer to peer networking events, high-level educational programming, supporting companies with a purchasing consortium and by being the voice and champion for the North Texas biosciences and healthcare innovation community.

Media Contact

Kathleen M. Otto, CEO, BioNTX - [email protected]

SOURCE BioNTX