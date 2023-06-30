BioNTX Partners Launch Initiative to Bring More Biotechnology and Healthcare Industry Jobs to North Texas

News provided by

BioNTX

30 Jun, 2023, 10:00 ET

DALLAS, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioNTX and grant partners Dallas College and the DFW Hospital Council Foundation collaborated with Swiss American CDMO to launch the Biotechnology and Healthcare Industry Alliance of North Texas (BHIANT).

The result of a United States Economic Development Administration jobs grant; the BHIANT brought together executives from biotechnology, biomanufacturing, hospitals and healthcare firms in North Texas on June 22nd at the Swiss American CDMO plant in Carrollton, Texas to forge an alliance championing an industry-led, workforce partnership. This alliance will ensure that North Texas employers have a diverse, skilled labor force including pathways to high-paying, quality jobs in biotechnology, biomanufacturing and related entry-level positions. 

A victory for industry, education and workforce development, the event gave industry leaders a platform to discuss the exciting ecosystem and establish priorities for industry, employment growth, diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Our partner, Dallas College is the largest community college in Texas, offering associate degree and technical certificate programs in more than 100 areas of study. Swiss American is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and BioNTX is a biotechnology trade organization dedicated to building and supporting the biotechnology, manufacturing, and life science ecosystem in North Texas. 

"We are honored to have Swiss American, a well-respected, global CDMO that has been in the DFW area for over 30 years as a champion of the project sharing their expertise in leading growth and innovation and advancing the life sciences ecosystem," said Kathleen Otto, CEO of BioNTX, adding "this industry-led partnership will help develop pathways to ensure equity and diversity in the life sciences and biotech manufacturing industry. As the industry scales and grows, new jobs will grow with it". 

About BioNTX
BioNTX is a leading bioscience and healthcare innovation trade organization in North Texas. We work to build a strong life science community through collaborative peer to peer networking events, high-level educational programming, supporting companies with a purchasing consortium and by being the voice and champion for the North Texas biosciences and healthcare innovation community. 

About Swiss American CDMO 
Swiss American CDMO delivers breakthrough innovation and superior manufacturing solutions to global skin care companies and personal care products. Dallas-based Swiss American has helped build popular brands through marketplace insight, scientific formulation, and quality-driven, lean manufacturing expertise.

Media Contacts: 
BioNTX: Kathleen M. Otto, CEO, [email protected]
Swiss American CDMO: Mitchell West, VP, Marketing and Client Engagement, [email protected]

SOURCE BioNTX

Also from this source

BioNTX Supports Texas Consortium For ARPA-H Customer Experience Hub

New Video Highlights Strength of North Texas Bioscience Ecosystem

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.