BioNTX Partners Launch Initiative to Bring More Biotechnology and Healthcare Industry Jobs to North Texas

DALLAS, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioNTX and grant partners Dallas College and the DFW Hospital Council Foundation collaborated with Swiss American CDMO to launch the Biotechnology and Healthcare Industry Alliance of North Texas (BHIANT).

The result of a United States Economic Development Administration jobs grant; the BHIANT brought together executives from biotechnology, biomanufacturing, hospitals and healthcare firms in North Texas on June 22nd at the Swiss American CDMO plant in Carrollton, Texas to forge an alliance championing an industry-led, workforce partnership. This alliance will ensure that North Texas employers have a diverse, skilled labor force including pathways to high-paying, quality jobs in biotechnology, biomanufacturing and related entry-level positions.

A victory for industry, education and workforce development, the event gave industry leaders a platform to discuss the exciting ecosystem and establish priorities for industry, employment growth, diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Our partner, Dallas College is the largest community college in Texas, offering associate degree and technical certificate programs in more than 100 areas of study. Swiss American is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and BioNTX is a biotechnology trade organization dedicated to building and supporting the biotechnology, manufacturing, and life science ecosystem in North Texas.

"We are honored to have Swiss American, a well-respected, global CDMO that has been in the DFW area for over 30 years as a champion of the project sharing their expertise in leading growth and innovation and advancing the life sciences ecosystem," said Kathleen Otto, CEO of BioNTX, adding "this industry-led partnership will help develop pathways to ensure equity and diversity in the life sciences and biotech manufacturing industry. As the industry scales and grows, new jobs will grow with it".

