BioNTX Supports Texas Consortium For ARPA-H Customer Experience Hub

IRVING, Texas, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioNORTHTEXAS Foundation – BioNTX is pleased to join Austin, North Texas, and San Antonio in their efforts to procure an ARPA-H (Advanced Research Project Agency for Health) "customer experience" hub, known as the CXARPA-H Hub. If selected, the CXARPA-H Hub will be one of three new national hubs that will collectively support ARPA-H's mission to accelerate better health outcomes for all people. Today, the CXARPA-H Hub has a network of over 1,000 consortium members spanning across Texas and in all 50 states.

BioNTX enthusiastically supports this effort and is looking forward to participating in the hub consortium to improve healthcare.

The CXARPA-H Hub is aligned with the mission and goals of BioNTX by putting the patient first.

The proposed site for the CXARPA-H Hub is Pegasus Park, a 26-acre, biotech, life sciences and social impact campus in Dallas, TX. Pegasus Park was selected due to its rich infrastructure offering state-of-the-art facilities and amenities. This area enables the daily convergence of life science entrepreneurs, strategic business partners, social impact organizations, universities, investors/accelerators, and established life science companies. The campus' easy access to two major airports aids in access to the proposed CXARPA-H Hub as well as home to ARPA-H's program managers.

This convenient location in Texas is a welcoming place for ARPA-H program managers to live and conduct business. The state is home to a history of successful translation of scientific research to clinical treatments with unmatched expertise and resources to support ARPA-H's nationwide projects, with a track-record of national collaborations and partnerships.

The decision is projected to be made by early fall 2023.

About BioNTX

BioNTX is the regional trade organization that leverages the worldwide Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) to host collaborative high-level peer to peer networking events, provide companies the opportunities to be a part of the growing ecosystem, creating more visibility, raising awareness, and supporting companies with a discounted purchasing consortium and by being the voice and champion for the North Texas biosciences and healthcare innovation community.

About Pegasus Park

Pegasus Park is a 25-acre mixed-use office campus consisting of more than 750,000 square feet of office and amenities space across multiple buildings, including an 18-story office tower. The campus features four components - a biotech and life sciences hub, a social impact hub, commercial tenants, and entertainment/dining venues. Strategically located in the heart of the rapidly expanding Innovation District between the Dallas Design Center and the Southwestern Medical District in Dallas, the campus is positioned to be a premier hub of innovation.

Media Contact

Kathleen M. Otto

Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE BioNTX