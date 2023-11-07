BioRay Announces First-Patient-In for Phase I Clinical Study of BRY812, a Novel LIV-1 Targeting Antibody Drug Conjugate

News provided by

BioRay Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

07 Nov, 2023, 01:14 ET

SHANGHAI, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioRay Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as BioRay) announced that the first patient has been dosed in the Phase I Clinical trial of BRY812, a third-generation antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting LIV-1 for the treatment of advanced malignant tumors. The leading institution of this clinical trial is Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University, and the principal investigators are academician Song Erwei and Professor Yao Herui.

LIV-1, also known as SLC39A6 or ZIP6, is a multipass transmembrane protein belonging to the ZIP superfamily of zinc transporters, possesses zinc transporter and metalloproteinase activities. LIV-1 directly participates in the homeostasis metabolism of intracellular zinc ions, facilitating the transport of zinc ions from the extracellular space or intracellular organelles to the cytoplasm, influencing cell growth. To date, there are no approved drugs worldwide that target LIV-1, making BioRay's BRY812 the first LIV-1 ADC in China and the second to enter clinical trials globally.

BRY812 uses the proprietary CysLink™ irreversible chemical conjugation technology platform and highly stable linker to conjugate the antibody with the toxin. BRY812 has shown significant tumor growth inhibition in preclinical studies, and demonstrated excellent anti-tumor activity that is potentially superior to similar drugs. Compared to other drugs of the same class, it exhibits higher circulation stability, effective release of the payload within the tumor while significantly reducing toxin shedding and exchange in serum. This provides BRY812 with a great safety profile and an improved therapeutic window. Furthermore, BRY812 can also induce immunogenic cell death (ICD) and enhance the anti-tumor effects of immunotherapies such as anti-PD-(L)1.

Dr. Zhu Wei, CMO of BioRay, stated, " The significant market potential of ADCs requires differentiation in the market competition and expanding coverage to a broader patient population. As the first domestic ADC targeting LIV-1 to enter clinical trials, BRY812 is expected to treat various advanced malignant tumors, meet more clinical medication needs, and provide more treatment options for patients."

About BioRay

BioRay is a pioneer in China's biopharmaceutical industry focusing on immune-mediated diseases. Its extensive autoimmune and oncology portfolio includes six marketed products and over 10 clinical-stage drug candidates. Operating a fully integrated platform with end-to-end capabilities across drug discovery, clinical development, manufacturing, and commercialization, BioRay has over 1,500 employees globally, with main sites in Taizhou, Hangzhou, Shanghai, and San Diego.

SOURCE BioRay Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Also from this source

El ensayo clínico (IND) para la inyección BR105 de BioRay Pharmaceutical recibe la aprobación de la FDA

BioRay Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (en adelante, "BioRay") anunció el 7 de octubre que su solicitud de ensayo clínico para la inyección BR105 recibió la ...

Antrag auf klinische Prüfung (IND) für die BR105-Injektion von BioRay Pharmaceutical erhält die Genehmigung der US-amerikanischen FDA

BioRay Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (im Folgenden als „BioRay" bezeichnet) gab am 7. Oktober bekannt, dass sein Antrag auf klinische Prüfung für die...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.