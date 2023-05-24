BioRay Filed IND Application for BRY812, a Novel Antibody Drug Conjugate Targeting LIV-1

News provided by

BioRay Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

24 May, 2023, 04:14 ET

SHANGHAI, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioRay Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as BioRay) announced that the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the clinical trial of its proprietary BRY812, a novel antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting human LIV-1 for the treatment of advanced malignant tumors, has been accepted by the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) (Acceptance No. CXSL2300366).

LIV-1, also known as SLC39A6 or ZIP6, is a multi-pass transmembrane protein with zinc transporter and metalloproteinase activity. Its involvement in the homeostatic metabolism of zinc in cells and its role in promoting cell growth make it a key factor in tumor metastasis and the epithelial-mesenchymal transformation (EMT) process.

BRY812 is a LIV-1 targeting ADC developed on BioRay's CysLink™ technology platform where highly stable conjugation is created through irreversible chemistry. By binding to LIV-1 on the surface of tumor cells, the ADC-target complex enters the tumor cell's lysosome through endocytosis, releasing small molecule toxins that selectively kill tumor cells. In pre-clinical pharmacological studies, BRY812 demonstrated significant antitumor activity in various tumor models. Compared to other ADCs targeting the same pathway, BRY812 has higher stability in circulation by eliminating payload exchange, delivering toxins more selectively to tumor tissue, which resulted in a superior safety profile in pre-clinical toxicology studies. Globally, no LIV-1 targeting ADC has received marketing approval yet, and BioRay's BRY812 is anticipated to be the second LIV-1 ADC that reaches the clinical stage.

Dr. Haibin Wang, CEO of BioRay, stated, "Since this January, we have obtained the IND approval of two innovative antibody drug candidates, BR108 and BRY805. We are committed to finding better therapeutic options for patients living with cancers and immune-mediated diseases. We will continue the research in exploring innovative targets, technologies and therapeutic modalities, including ADCs.

About BioRay

BioRay is a pioneer in China's biopharmaceutical industry focusing on immune-mediated diseases. Its extensive autoimmune and oncology portfolio includes six marketed products and over 10 clinical-stage drug candidates. Operating a fully integrated platform with end-to-end capabilities across drug discovery, clinical development, manufacturing, and commercialization, BioRay has over 1,500 employees globally, with main sites in Taizhou, Hangzhou, Shanghai, and San Diego.

For more information about BioRay, please visit the company website: www.bioraypharm.com/en/

SOURCE BioRay Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.