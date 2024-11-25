Bioresorbable Polymers Market worth $867.2 million by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

140 – Tables

The drug delivery segment is the rapidly growing segment for bioresorbable polymers market. The growth is driven by the high demand of oral capsules. Such polymers have long been employed in the design of implantable matrices for effective drug delivery, especially after encapsulation; nontoxicity associated with such absorption makes these systems safe and convenient. Bioresorbable polymers are helping FDA-approved drugs attain better pharmacokinetics by releasing the prescribed drug dosage in a sustained manner, thus eliminating multiple injections or surgical means of drug delivery. These polymers integrate out of function and are absorbed into the body after their use, making it more comfortable and favorable for patients to use, which is driving demand in this segment.

Orthopedic devices segment is estimated to be the largest application segment of bioresorbable polymers market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The orthopedic devices segment is anticipated to be the largest application of bioresorbable polymers market, mainly due to the prevalent use in the treatment for trauma, hip, knee, spine, and sports injuries. Bioresorbable polymers possess ideal properties for orthopedic applications: gradual degradation and absorption within the body that avoids device removal surgeries. This property is of special significance in orthopedic applications, including bone fixation, joint repair, and spinal procedures in which materials that are strong yet bioresorbable sustain the healing process. Demand for such state-of-the-art, patient-friendly materials for orthopedic therapies has spurred growth in this application segment.

PLA by type is estimated to be the largest type of bioresorbable polymers market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The PLA type segment is estimated to be largest type segment in the bioresorbable polymers market, in terms of value, during the forecast period. PLA has been of great use in orthopedic devices and drug delivery systems because of its biodegradability and bioresorbability. Use of PLA-based bioresorbable implants offers temporary structural support in orthopedic applications, allowing natural tissue regeneration to occur and thus eliminating the necessity of removal surgically. In drug delivery, PLA is used in controlled release systems, where it enables the precise delivery of medication directly to the body and eventually dissolves without leaving residues. With compatibility of PLA to human tissue and the possibility of engineering it to suit specific medical purposes, this material also supports the wide use in healthcare settings as the need grows for patient-centered, minimally invasive solutions. This growth is further driven by increasing medical awareness and government support for advanced biocompatible materials.

South America is projected to register the second highest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period in the bioresorbable polymers market.

South America is projected to register the second highest CAGR in the bioresorbable polymers market, in terms of value, during forecast period due to several factors. Continued research and development in manufacturing technology in the South American market influences the bioresorbable polymers market. Innovative solutions that increase functionality, reduce costs, and improve product quality must be developed as industries involve. This includes developments in medical device manufacturing techniques and new materials, such as biocompatible polymers.

The key players profiled in the report include Corbion (Netherlands), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Foster Corporation (US), KLS Martin Group (Germany), DSM Biomedical (US), Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (US), Zeus Company LLC (US), Seqens (France), Reva Medical, LLC (US), and Poly-Med Incorporated (US).

