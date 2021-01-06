BioSpace Announces Top New Life Sciences Companies to Watch in 2021

DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioSpace, Inc., the leading life sciences news and careers site, has announced their 25 selections for biopharma's most promising up-and-coming companies in 2021.

For the past seven years, BioSpace has been honoring the most innovative new biopharma companies from across the U.S. The NextGen Bio list has been noted for anticipating organizations on their way to success.

Topping the NextGen Bio "Class of 2021" list is Sana Biotechnology, developer of accessible gene and cell therapy solutions. Having raised $700 million in June, Sana has since acquired Oscine Corp . and expanded their leadership team.

"Working with life sciences companies at all points in their journey, we get a lot of insight into what makes an organization thrive," said Josh Goodwin, CEO of BioSpace. "We are proud to highlight these incredible companies and the innovation they bring to the world."

Organizations across all therapeutic areas are considered. BioSpace's editorial team analyzed multiple components as determining factors: funding, collaborations, pipeline, growth potential and innovation. Points are awarded for each criteria and companies ranked accordingly.

EQRX, whose mission is to deliver more affordable medicines; Nuvation Bio, developing innovative cancer treatments; cell therapy developer ArsenalBio; and immunotherapy company Triumvira rounded out the top five.

Previous NextGen selections include success stories such as Century Therapeutics, MyoKardia, Arcus BioSciences and Adicet Bio.

NextGen Bio "Class of 2021" list

Sana Biotechnology, EQRX, Nuvation Bio, ArsenalBio, Triumvira Immunologics, Immuneering, Cellarity, Omega Therapeutics, Korro Bio, Synthekine, Kriya Therapeutics, Neogene Therapeutics, Q32 Bio, Shape Therapeutics, Artiva Biotherapeutics, Amunix, Sonoma Biotherapeutics, Scribe Therapeutics, CODA Biotherapeutics, Werewolf Therapeutics, Aspen Neuroscience, Hexagon Bio, Kyverna Therapeutics, Forge Biologics, MoMa Therapeutics

