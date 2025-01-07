BioSpace Names 25 Promising New Biopharma Companies to Watch in 2025

DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioSpace, the leading life sciences news and careers site, has announced its 2025 selections for the industry's most promising up-and-coming companies.

The NextGen Class of 2025 list showcases 25 innovative organizations demonstrating exciting potential. This is the 11th year BioSpace has highlighted the most anticipated new biopharma companies from across the U.S.

BioSpace's editorial team considered multiple factors: financing, collaborations, pipeline, growth potential and innovation. This year's list includes companies that announced initial, seed or series A rounds between October 1, 2023, and September 30, 2024.

"Startups faced a challenging funding environment in 2024," said BioSpace CEO Josh Goodwin. "The successful raises of these companies and the incredibly exciting therapies they are developing is a testament to the resiliency of this industry."

BioSpace considers organizations across all therapeutic areas. Cell and gene therapies, radiopharmaceuticals and ADCs are among the products being developed. Winners include Metsera, COUR Pharmaceuticals, Mirador and Seaport Therapeutics.

"This year's NextGen class hits on all the hot areas, from GLP-1s in weight loss to ADCs in cancer and cell therapy in autoimmune disorders," said BioSpace Managing Editor Jef Akst. "The companies also represent a range of business approaches, from licensing deals to a potential Big Pharma buyout."

The NextGen Class of 2025 List

ARTBIO, Clasp Therapeutics, COUR Pharmaceuticals, Delphia Therapeutics, Diagonal Therapeutics, Exsilio Therapeutics, Firefly Bio, GC Therapeutics, GondolaBio, Kenai Therapeutics, Latigo Biotherapeutics, Latus Bio, Marea Therapeutics, Metsera, Mirador Therapeutics, nChroma, OnCusp Therapeutics, OrsoBio, Radionetics Oncology, Rampart Bioscience, Red Queen Therapeutics, Reunion Neuroscience, Seaport Therapeutics, Shinobi Therapeutics, Tr1X

