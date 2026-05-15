BioSpace Wins Several Accolades for Biopharma Journalism, Including 2026 Neal and Azbee National Gold Awards

DES MOINES, Iowa, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BioSpace, the hub for life science news and jobs, is pleased to announce that the publication has won several awards in recognition for the team's work in biopharma journalism. The wins include 2026 Azbee Awards of Excellence and 2026 Neal Awards.

The Jesse H. Neal Awards, run by the Software Information Industry Association (SIIA), are the most prestigious honors in specialized journalism, established in 1955 to reward editorial excellence in business media.

BioSpace's Managing Editor, Jennifer "Jef" Akst, was awarded the Marianne Dekker Mattera Mentor Award. The leadership award is given in recognition of exceptional mentorship in B2B journalism.

In an email to Akst, the Neal Awards Committee noted, "Your dedication to leading BioSpace's newsroom has set a standard for excellence in the industry. This award recognizes your impact on the next generation of B2B reporters and editors."

Of the win, Akst said, "It's been a pleasure to help grow BioSpace's editorial team and journalism over the past three years. I'm incredibly proud of what we've achieved and am honored beyond words by the Mattera leadership award that recognizes those accomplishments."

Akst joined BioSpace in March 2023. This is her first time winning the Neal leadership award.

The BioSpace team won the Neal Award for Best Government, Legislative and Regulatory Coverage (Brand revenue of $3,000,000–$7,000,000) with their submission "Biopharma Weathers a Tumultuous Political Era."

This is their first time winning a Neal award.

Additionally, the BioSpace team was named as a Neal Award finalist for Best Industry Coverage and Best Commentary for their submissions "Rare Diseases, Cell and Gene Therapy Face Pivotal Moment" and "Weighing In on RFK Jr.'s Attack on Vaccines, mRNA Technology," respectively.

The BioSpace team was awarded National Gold and Regional Gold for Industry News Coverage in the 2026 Azbee Awards of Excellence for their submission "Keeping Tabs on Biopharma, From Market Dynamics to Regulatory Upheaval."

The Azbee Awards, a program run by the American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE), are highly competitive and celebrate the highest quality reporting, editing and design in business-to-business, trade, association and professional publications.

This is the second time the BioSpace team has won an Azbee Award, having been awarded Regional Bronze in 2025 for Online Industry News Coverage. BioSpace also received an honorable mention last year for Overall Excellence - Website of the Year.

About BioSpace

BioSpace provides essential insights, opportunities and tools to connect innovative life sciences organizations and talented professionals who advance health and quality of life across the globe. BioSpace is the leading source for careers and news for life sciences professionals in the United States.

SOURCE BioSpace