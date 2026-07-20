BIOTRONIK Neuro Launches Embrace One® Proactive Intelligence, a Proprietary AI Capability that Identifies Emerging Support Needs in SCS Patients

Data presented at ASPN demonstrate the AI model's ability to identify patients who may benefit from support, often before they recognize a problem themselves¹

MIAMI, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOTRONIK Neuro today announced the launch of Embrace One® Proactive Intelligence, a proprietary AI capability that advances proactive care for patients implanted with the Prospera® Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System. BIOTRONIK Neuro collects more than 200 data points per patient daily through automatic, objective remote monitoring, and the new AI capability analyzes this data to identify early signals that may indicate a patient could benefit from additional support or therapy optimization.

Prospera Spinal Cord Stimulation System

The AI model does not make clinical decisions or adjust therapy. Instead, it provides additional insight to BIOTRONIK Neuro's Embrace One Care Team—a dedicated group of clinical specialists who actively monitor patients and provide timely, personalized care between office visits—to help prioritize patient outreach and follow-up support. Because Embrace One Proactive Intelligence uses data already collected through the Prospera system, it requires no additional effort from patients or healthcare providers.

New real-world data presented at the American Society of Pain and Neuroscience (ASPN) Annual Meeting demonstrated the AI model's ability to identify patients who may benefit from proactive outreach. In a prospective pilot study, the model identified 188 behavioral-pattern instances across 175 patients for review by the Embrace One Care Team. Patients responded to proactive outreach in 80.9% of cases. Overall, nearly 4 out of 5 cases resulted in targeted support from the Embrace One Care Team, including remote reprogramming, therapy optimization, and additional patient education.¹

"This level of support gives me great peace of mind," said David Dickerson, MD, Endeavor Health, Chicago, IL. "One of the challenges in managing SCS therapy is that patients don't always recognize how subtle changes in their behavior may impact pain relief. Proactive Intelligence strengthens the Embrace One Care Team's ability to identify patients who may benefit from outreach, creating more opportunities to address issues proactively and connect patients with the support they need."

Historically, post-implant SCS management has relied on patients recognizing therapy issues and initiating follow-up care themselves. As the first and only SCS manufacturer to offer automatic, objective daily remote monitoring and remote programming, BIOTRONIK Neuro established a new standard for proactive SCS management that combines continuous passive monitoring with personalized support from the Embrace One Care Team.

Real-time visibility into therapy performance and device data enables BIOTRONIK Neuro's team of clinical experts to identify potential issues and help address them before pain relief is compromised. Embrace One Proactive Intelligence enhances these capabilities through AI modeling that helps prioritize patients for proactive outreach by the Embrace One Care Team.

"BIOTRONIK Neuro is uniquely positioned to bring AI-assisted support to spinal cord stimulation because of the rich, continuously expanding real-world dataset generated through our remote monitoring capabilities," said Holger Krumel, Chief Executive Officer, BIOTRONIK Group. "This innovation reflects our longstanding commitment to developing technologies that support patients beyond the clinic. By combining remote monitoring, personalized support, and AI-driven intelligence, we are advancing proactive care and helping SCS patients achieve stable, long-term relief."

Remote Management of Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices for Chronic Pain

Spinal cord stimulation is a proven, widely used treatment for chronic pain, delivering electrical impulses to the spinal cord to modulate nerve activity and reduce pain signals. Traditional SCS systems often require frequent in-office visits for reprogramming, resulting in therapy delays, patient travel burdens, and higher costs.2

Emerging expert recommendations highlight the potential benefits of SCS systems with remote monitoring capabilities, which enable timely adjustments, minimize in-person visits, and may improve long-term outcomes by enhancing therapy management and patient convenience.

About the Prospera Spinal Cord Stimulation System

The Prospera Spinal Cord Stimulation system – with remote monitoring and proactive care via the Embrace One Care Team – delivers RESONANCE™, the only multiphase stimulation paradigm available. BIOTRONIK Neuro is the first and only manufacturer to offer daily remote monitoring, automatic objective data transmission and remote programming in the SCS space. This system allows therapy adjustments in real time, reducing the need for frequent in-person visits. By facilitating faster issue identification and management, Prospera enables therapy optimization, which may improve long-term outcomes for patients with chronic intractable pain.2,3 The Prospera SCS system is FDA-approved and only available in the U.S. See important safety information.

About BIOTRONIK Neuro

BIOTRONIK Neuro is a division of BIOTRONIK, a leading medical device company that has been improving the lives of patients with heart and blood vessel diseases for decades. Leveraging BIOTRONIK's advanced cardiovascular technologies, BIOTRONIK Neuro has created a new approach to spinal cord stimulation (SCS) therapy management: one that's not just implanted, but truly connected to the needs of patients and providers. Our goal is to redefine relief for patients experiencing chronic pain and to optimize the SCS experience daily, and over the lifetime of patient therapy. BIOTRONIK Neuro is based in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

About BIOTRONIK

For over 60 years, BIOTRONIK has stood at the forefront of medical technology, pioneering breakthrough innovations that are transforming the lives of millions affected by heart disease and chronic pain. Rooted in a deep purpose to seamlessly harmonize technology with the human body, we engineer trusted, life-changing therapies through our advanced active implants in Cardiac Rhythm Management, Monitoring, and Neuromodulation, while providing cutting-edge solutions in Electrophysiology. From creating Germany's first pacemaker in 1963 to breaking new ground in digital technologies and Conduction System Pacing today, BIOTRONIK is continuously raising the bar for quality, performance, and innovation. Headquartered in Berlin, our global reach spans over 100 countries across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia—bringing bold, future-ready solutions that are shaping the next generation of medical technology.

For inquiries, contact:

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

+49 (0) 30 68905-1414

Beth Richman

(312) 806-8999

[email protected]

References:

1. Dickerson, D., et al. A Real-World Pilot Integration of Human-In-Loop Artificial Intelligence in Proactive Patient Care. Oral presentation at the American Society of Pain and Neuroscience (ASPN) Annual Meeting; July 16-19, 2026; Miami, FL.

2. Russo M, Yu J, Amirdelfan K, et al. Proactive Automatic Daily Remote Monitoring and Remote Programming Enable Rapid Optimization of SCS: 24-Month Results From a Prospective Multicenter Study. The American Society of Pain & Neuroscience July 17-20, 2025; Miami Beach, FL.

3. Pope J, Kapural L, Gilligan C, et al. Long-term Optimization of Spinal Cord Stimulation Through Proactive Remote Monitoring: 12-Month Results from a Real-World Cohort. The American Society of Pain & Neuroscience July 17-20, 2025; Miami Beach, FL.

SOURCE BIOTRONIK Neuro