Birch Gold Group Announces Silver Stocking Stuffer Giveaway: Free American Eagle Coins for All Customers

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Birch Gold Group announced a free silver giveaway – just in time for the holiday season.

The leading dealer of physical gold and silver is giving away one free American Eagle 1 oz. silver coin for every $5,000 in precious metals purchased. There is no maximum limit to the amount of free silver a customer can receive, making this a rare opportunity to enhance an investment in physical precious metals.

Phillip Patrick, a Precious Metals Specialist at Birch Gold Group, noted the company had an aggressive goal this year: "We've made it our mission to give away more silver eagles this year than in the last two years combined. To new customers just learning about precious metals investing, to established customers who want to top off their IRAs while getting a free Christmas gift. All are welcome!"

Due to its high degree of purity, unmistakable design and advanced anti-counterfeiting measures, the 1 oz. silver American eagle has long been the most popular bullion coin in the U.S. This year is no exception – according to U.S. Mint data, almost 22 million silver American eagles have sold as of October 2022. That's 36.5% more than all of 2022!

"Considering the massive demand for silver eagle coins, this is definitely a 'while supplies last' situation," Patrick said.

Starting today and running through December 22, customers can claim eligibility for the "Silver Stocking Stuffer" here . Once signed up, every $5,000 spent on precious metals from Birch Gold Group by December 22, 2023 will be matched with one free 1 oz. American silver eagle. That leaves enough time to confirm eligibility and arrange a 401k to gold ira rollover , or to select your products for a home delivery of precious metals.

Why not diversify your savings and get free silver eagles at the same time? Find out how to qualify for your own free silver eagles here or call (800) 355-2116.

About Birch Gold Group:

Since 2003, Birch Gold Group ( https://www.birchgold.com ) have been the Precious Metal IRA experts. They help Americans protect their retirement or non-retirement savings with physical precious metals. Birch maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and the team has decades of experience working with Citigroup, Dun & Bradstreet, and IBM.

