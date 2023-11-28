Birch Gold Group Announces Silver Stocking Stuffer Giveaway: Free American Eagle Coins for All Customers

News provided by

Birch Gold Group

28 Nov, 2023, 06:00 ET

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Birch Gold Group announced a free silver giveaway – just in time for the holiday season.

The leading dealer of physical gold and silver is giving away one free American Eagle 1 oz. silver coin for every $5,000 in precious metals purchased. There is no maximum limit to the amount of free silver a customer can receive, making this a rare opportunity to enhance an investment in physical precious metals.

Phillip Patrick, a Precious Metals Specialist at Birch Gold Group, noted the company had an aggressive goal this year: "We've made it our mission to give away more silver eagles this year than in the last two years combined. To new customers just learning about precious metals investing, to established customers who want to top off their IRAs while getting a free Christmas gift. All are welcome!"

Due to its high degree of purity, unmistakable design and advanced anti-counterfeiting measures, the 1 oz. silver American eagle has long been the most popular bullion coin in the U.S. This year is no exception – according to U.S. Mint data, almost 22 million silver American eagles have sold as of October 2022. That's 36.5% more than all of 2022!

"Considering the massive demand for silver eagle coins, this is definitely a 'while supplies last' situation," Patrick said.

Starting today and running through December 22, customers can claim eligibility for the "Silver Stocking Stuffer" here. Once signed up, every $5,000 spent on precious metals from Birch Gold Group by December 22, 2023 will be matched with one free 1 oz. American silver eagle. That leaves enough time to confirm eligibility and arrange a 401k to gold ira rollover, or to select your products for a home delivery of precious metals.

Why not diversify your savings and get free silver eagles at the same time? Find out how to qualify for your own free silver eagles here or call (800) 355-2116.

About Birch Gold Group:

Since 2003, Birch Gold Group (https://www.birchgold.com) have been the Precious Metal IRA experts. They help Americans protect their retirement or non-retirement savings with physical precious metals. Birch maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and the team has decades of experience working with Citigroup, Dun & Bradstreet, and IBM.

SOURCE Birch Gold Group

Also from this source

Birch Gold Group Black Friday Giveaway Sparks a New Gold Rush

Birch Gold Group Black Friday Giveaway Sparks a New Gold Rush

With Black Friday approaching, Birch Gold Group celebrates the holiday season by offering free gold bars to customers who claim eligibility by...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Precious Metals

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.