From Luxury Real Estate to Gold: Donald Trump Jr. Teams Up with Birch Gold Group

DES MOINES, Iowa, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Birch Gold Group, a leading gold IRA company, is delighted to announce a partnership with Donald Trump Junior to educate Americans on the benefits of physical precious metals ownership through a sponsorship on Don Jr.'s show, "Triggered," which airs exclusively on Rumble.

"To me, Don Jr. represents a microcosm of the U.S." said Phillip Patrick, Senior Precious Metals Specialist at Birch Gold. "He's an ex-bartender who lived in his truck in Colorado, and he's negotiated ten-figure deals in Chicago and Mumbai. He was on The Apprentice. He's written two books. He's a luxury real estate developer who's also an enthusiastic hunter and the #2 fundraiser for the 2018 midterm elections."

As a prominent figure in business, politics, and media, Donald Trump Jr. brings a wealth of experience to his partnerships with Birch Gold Group and Rumble. His track record of successful deal-making, knowledge of economic trends and commitment to personal financial responsibility make him a valued partner.

"I believe in educating and empowering Americans to make wise choices about their savings without fear of social pressures," Don Jr. said. "Owning physical precious metals is more than a prudent financial strategy; it's the traditional method of safeguarding wealth for thousands of years."

In today's uncertain economic climate, taking control of your financial future is crucial. "A lot of people who understand compound interest just don't see that inflation is the same, but in reverse," Don Jr. said. "Gnawing away at your purchasing power, month after month – and once it's gone, it doesn't come back."

"That's where we can help," Patrick said. "I'll be joining the Triggered podcast on Rumble monthly, to educate listeners on economic events and precious metals investment."

This collaboration with Donald Trump Jr. and Rumble underscores Birch's commitment to providing accessible and reliable options for Americans looking to protect their assets and secure their financial futures. With Don Jr.'s endorsement, Birch Gold Group stands as a trusted partner in helping investors navigate today's economic landscape with confidence.

Founded in 2003, Birch Gold Group is a leading dealer of precious metals nationwide.

