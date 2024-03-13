Birch Gold Group Unveils Exclusive "Britannia and Liberty" Gold and Silver Coins

DES MOINES, Iowa, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an exciting announcement today, Birch Gold Group, the Precious Metal IRA Experts, unveiled an exclusive new product line-up that is sure to captivate collectors and investors alike. The collection features three fixed-mintage coins, two silver and one gold, meticulously crafted to honor the unity and the rich heritage that binds the United States and the United Kingdom.

This exclusive launch marks a significant milestone for Birch Gold Group, as it represents not just the fusion of cultures but also the dedication to offering customers something truly unique and valuable. The coins are expected to attract attention for their intricate design, rarity, and the powerful message they carry – and because they meet IRS requirements for inclusion in a Precious Metals IRA.

Phillip Patrick, Precious Metals Specialist at Birch Gold Group, shared his enthusiasm about the launch: "I'm truly excited to offer these special coins, a collaboration between my motherland and my new homeland, to Birch Gold Group customers."

The exclusive collection consists of:

A rare fractional 1/4 oz silver Britannia and Liberty coin

A massive 10 oz silver coin

An exquisite 1/4 oz gold Britannia and Liberty coin

Each fixed-mintage coin displays exquisite craftsmanship and attention to detail. Inspired by the traditional design of face or "court" cards from a poker deck, these coins highlight Britannia and Liberty – the personifications of each nation's cultural characteristics. Different but equal, side by side.

Each coin in the Britannia and Liberty limited-edition series is not only a valuable investment but also a notable cultural artifact that celebrates a centuries-old transatlantic alliance. With the launch of these coins, Birch Gold Group continues to lead the way in innovative precious metals investments that combine cutting-edge artistry and real, intrinsic value.

For more information about these fixed-mintage Britannia and Liberty coins, and how you can purchase your own for home delivery or a Precious Metals IRA, please visit Birch Gold Group.

About Birch Gold Group

Birch Gold Group one of the leading dealers in precious metals in the U.S. With a focus on education and world-class customer service, Birch Gold Group helps individuals secure their savings with physical gold and silver.

