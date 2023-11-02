Birch Gold Group Black Friday Giveaway Sparks a New Gold Rush

News provided by

Birch Gold Group

02 Nov, 2023, 06:00 ET

Leading Precious Metals IRA company offers the opportunity to diversify retirement savings and get free gold at the same time.

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With Black Friday approaching, Birch Gold Group celebrates the holiday season by offering free gold bars to customers who claim eligibility by November 24 and complete their transaction by December 22. The leading dealer of physical gold and silver for retirement accounts will gift one completely free gold bar for every $10,000 purchase of physical precious metals.

Demand for physical precious metals has rarely been higher, according to Phillip Patrick, Precious Metals Specialist at Birch Gold Group. "The U.S. dollar is failing as a store of value. We see this as inflation, higher prices. Everyone who owns dollars feels it, too."

Why gold? "The British pound sterling, the oldest currency still in use, is 1,200 years old. Its purchasing power dropped 98% in the last few decades. The dollar hasn't fared much better over the last century. In comparison, gold has been used as money for five thousand years, and has a historic track record as a store of value," Patrick explained. "You can't just print more gold."

Global central banks bought more gold last year than ever, according to official reports.

Or, as hedge fund billionaire Ray Dalio said, "If you don't own gold, you know neither history nor economics."

"Most people understand the benefits of gold, but don't know they can own real, tangible metal within a retirement account. We hope this giveaway encourages people to educate themselves about precious metals investing," Patrick explained.

Once signed up, every $10,000 spent on precious metals from Birch Gold Group all the way up to December 22, 2023 will be matched with a free gold bar. There's plenty of time to claim eligibility and arrange a 401k gold rollover, or select products for home delivery of precious metals.

Learn more and confirm your eligibility for the free gold offer here, or call (800) 355-2116.

About Birch Gold Group:

Since 2003, Birch Gold Group (https://www.birchgold.com) have been the Precious Metals IRA experts. They help Americans diversify their savings with physical precious metals. Birch maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and the team has decades of experience working with Citigroup, Dun & Bradstreet, and IBM.

SOURCE Birch Gold Group

