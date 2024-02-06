Birch Gold Group Doubles Down with Second Annual Donation to Gary Sinise Foundation

Birch Gold Group

06 Feb, 2024, 06:00 ET

DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Birch Gold Group, a leading gold IRA company, honored America's wounded warriors and first responders with a second annual donation of $25,000 to the Gary Sinise Foundation.

VP of Marketing and Communications Cristin Bartter said, "On behalf of Gary, we are so grateful for Birch Gold's support of our mission to honor and uplift our Nation's defenders and their families."

Birch Gold staff vote annually to choose a recipient for the company's donation, explained Andy Klein, Chief Marketing Officer at Birch Gold. "But the team was so moved by the incredible work the Gary Sinise Foundation does, they overwhelmingly voted to support them again in 2024."

The connection between the two organizations goes beyond admiration. "Here at Birch Gold, we're all about safe havens. Veterans and first responders give so much to keep us all safe. We do the same, in a financial sense," Klein said. He highlighted Birch Gold Group's work on financial literacy for veterans and financial health. "What we do takes a lot less courage, of course."

Birch Gold Group is proud to be a part of the Gary Sinise Foundation's mission.

About Birch Gold Group

Founded in 2003, Birch Gold Group is a leading dealer of precious metals for customers nationwide. With a strong commitment to educating Americans on the benefits of precious metals, Birch Gold Group has earned an exemplary reputation as the gold backed IRA experts. Learn more at https://www.birchgold.com or (800) 355-2116.

About the Gary Sinise Foundation

The Gary Sinise Foundation was established under the philanthropic direction of award-winning actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise, a 40-year advocate of our nation's defenders. The foundation's mission is to serve our country by honoring our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need. As Founder and Chairman Gary Sinise says, "While we can never do enough for our defenders and their loved ones, we can always do a little more." That spirit of service is the bedrock of all of the Foundation's programs. Learn more at GarySiniseFoundation.org.

