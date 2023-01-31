Birch Gold Group Honors Veterans, First Responders with Donation to Gary Sinise Foundation

BURBANK, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Birch Gold Group, a leading gold IRA company honored America's defenders with a donation of $25,000 to the Gary Sinise Foundation.

On accepting the donation, Gib Bosworth, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives & Outreach, said, "Gary Sinise continues to serve as a great example to our nation as he inspires individuals and great companies such as Birch Gold Group to help the Gary Sinise Foundation 'pay it forward' as we serve our nation by honoring our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families and those in need. I'm grateful for the generous support of the Birch Gold Group, and it was an honor to spend time with their team."

"We're thrilled to support the Gary Sinise Foundation's crucial mission to empower America's defenders, veterans, first responders, and their families," said Andy Klein, Chief Marketing Officer at Birch Gold Group. He highlighted Birch Gold Group's work on financial literacy for veterans and financial health as examples of service to America's veterans, and added, "It's a natural fit."

Why? Because uncertainty is the only certainty for soldiers and first responders. That's incredibly stressful. And financial uncertainty makes the situation even worse.

"Tangible gold and silver, though? They're the opposite of uncertain," Klein said.

"I want to make sure our heroes know how to create financial stability for themselves and their families. We got their six."

About Birch Gold Group

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Burbank, California, Birch Gold Group is a leading dealer of precious metals serving customers across the United States. With a strong commitment to educating Americans on the benefits of precious metals, Birch Gold Group has earned an exemplary reputation as the gold IRA experts.

Learn more at https://www.birchgold.com or (800) 355-2116.

About the Gary Sinise Foundation

The Gary Sinise Foundation was established under the philanthropic direction of award-winning actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise, a 40-year advocate of our nation's defenders. The foundation's mission is to serve our country by honoring our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need. As our Founder and Chairman Gary Sinise always says, "While we can never do enough for our defenders and their loved ones, we can always do a little more." That spirit of service is the bedrock of all of the Foundation's programs. Learn more at GarySiniseFoundation.org .

