Birchway Sherman Now Accepting Move-Ins

The New Community Brings an Elevated Rental Experience to Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of real estate, including rental housing, logistics, and life sciences, is pleased to announce the opening of its latest Birchway-branded property, Birchway Sherman. The community is one of the first professionally managed communities in the rapidly growing town of Sherman, TX.

Birchway Sherman, a new apartment community in Sherman, is now accepting move-ins. The new community brings an elevated rental experience to the city with plenty of amenities and a prime location.

Birchway by Greystar invites residents to enjoy comfort in suburban garden-style communities, providing practicality, tranquility, and convenience. Rooted in community, the Birchway brand offers the conveniences of the city without city prices.

"We are extremely proud to begin welcoming residents Birchway Sherman," Cannon Clark, Director of Development at Greystar, said. "Sherman is seeing a lot of investment with large tech companies bringing jobs to the area. We identified an ideal location to develop a community that sets the new standard for apartment living in Sherman."

Birchway Sherman has one- and two-bedroom apartments with three-bedroom cottages also available. In-home amenities include white quartz countertops, matte black fixtures and hardware, stainless steel appliances, built-in pantry, built-in high-speed Wi-Fi, keyless entry, smart thermostats, spacious closets and in-home full-sized washer and dryer. Select residences will also have personal balconies, pet yards and eat-in kitchen islands.

Residents will also enjoy community amenities such as a 24-hour fitness center, a resort-style swimming pool with sundeck and cabanas, an outdoor kitchen for grilling and dining, a dog park, micro conference rooms, a business center and Wi-Fi throughout the community. Carports and additional storage as well as EV chargers are available.

Birchway Sherman is located in the Sherman Town Center shopping center, which includes Walmart, Sam's Club, Target, Best Buy, Home Depot and more. Pecan Park is just a short drive from the community and features playgrounds, fishing and an open-air amphitheater. Also nearby is Texoma Medical Center. The community enjoys easy access to major highways including U.S. 75 and U.S. 82.

For more information, or to schedule a tour, please visit www.birchwaysherman.com or call 903-508-4328.

About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate company offering expertise in property management, investment management, development, and construction services in institutional-quality rental housing, logistics, and life sciences sectors. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates more than $320 billion of real estate in approximately 250 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, manages nearly 997,000 units/beds globally, and has a robust institutional investment management platform comprised of over $78 billion of assets under management, including $36 billion of development assets. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.

SOURCE Greystar