Bird-X Acquires Symterra, Advancing Its Portfolio with EMF Bird Deterrent Technology

CHICAGO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bird-X, the global leader in bird control solutions with more than 60 years of industry experience, announced the acquisition of Symterra, developer of the patented Symterra Pulse™ advanced bird deterrent system. The acquisition significantly expands the Bird-X portfolio and marks another step forward in the company's mission to lead the future of technology-driven bird control solutions.

Symterra built its reputation on an innovative approach to bird deterrence using proprietary electromagnetic frequency (EMF) technology designed to prevent birds from landing and establishing roosting sites. Under the new ownership structure, the technology will now operate as Symterra by Bird-X, supported by Bird-X's engineering expertise, customer support infrastructure, operational capabilities, and global market reach.

"When we set out to find the right home for Symterra, we weren't looking for just any acquirer — we were looking for the right one," said John Smalley, former CEO of Symterra. "Bird-X is the undisputed leader in innovative bird control, with a legacy and market presence that no other company in this space can match. But what truly convinced me was their vision. The Bird-X leadership team doesn't just want to maintain that position — they're committed to pushing the technology forward in ways that genuinely excite me. Symterra Pulse™ was built to solve a problem the industry hadn't properly cracked, and for the first time, we now have the resources, infrastructure, and support behind us to scale that solution the way it deserves."

For decades, Bird-X has delivered bird control solutions across commercial real estate, industrial facilities, agriculture, transportation infrastructure, government properties, and other challenging environments worldwide. The addition of Symterra Pulse™ introduces a new technology tier to the Bird-X ecosystem and expands the company's ability to address complex bird pressure challenges with more integrated and sophisticated solutions.

"This acquisition is about more than adding a product line," said Jeff Spencer, President & CEO of Bird-X. "Symterra's technology represents an exciting step forward for the bird control industry. Combined with Bird-X's expertise, service, and global reach, we can offer customers more advanced and integrated solutions than ever before. By bringing together EMF technology with Bird-X's proven sonic, visual, laser, and physical deterrent systems, we're expanding our ability to solve complex bird control challenges for facilities around the world."

The acquisition further expands Bird-X's ability to provide complete bird control solutions across a wide range of industries and environments. By adding Symterra Pulse™ to its already extensive portfolio, Bird-X can offer customers more flexibility in designing effective bird management programs tailored to their specific applications and challenges.

Symterra Pulse™ features a clean, low-profile design and scalable installation options suitable for commercial buildings, warehouses, industrial facilities, towers, transportation infrastructure, and other sensitive applications. The system is designed to create an invisible deterrent zone that birds instinctively avoid.

Founded more than six decades ago, Bird-X is recognized globally for its bird control solutions, technical expertise, responsive customer support, and industry-leading fulfillment capabilities.

About Symterra by Bird-X

Symterra Pulse™ is an advanced, patented bird deterrent system that uses proprietary electromagnetic frequency (EMF) technology designed to discourage birds from landing and establishing roosting sites. Featuring a clean, low-profile design and scalable installation options, the system is well suited for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, warehouses, towers, transportation infrastructure, and other sensitive environments.

Now operating as Symterra by Bird-X, the technology is backed by Bird-X's engineering expertise, customer support infrastructure, and global operational capabilities, further strengthening the company's portfolio of advanced bird control solutions.

About Bird-X

Bird-X is a global provider of bird control and bird management solutions, with more than 60 years of experience protecting commercial, industrial, agricultural, and government properties worldwide. The company offers the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of bird deterrent technologies, including sonic, visual, laser, physical exclusion, and advanced technology systems, supported by technical expertise, responsive customer service, and reliable fulfillment capabilities.

For more information, visit https://bird-x.com/symterra-by-bird-x/

SOURCE Bird-X, Inc