Bird-X Unveils Two Game-Changing Handheld Lasers That Send Pest Birds Fleeing on Sight

HH-100 and HH-400 Class 3B Platforms Deliver Instant, Long-Range Bird Dispersal — Paired LST and LSO Certification Programs Launch Simultaneously

CHICAGO, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bird-X, Inc., the leading manufacturer of professional bird control solutions in the United States, today announced a major product milestone: the commercial launch of two powerful new handheld bird dispersal lasers — the HH-100 and the HH-400. Purpose-built for pest management professionals, both devices harness the power of green laser technology to achieve instant, non-contact bird dispersal at a remarkable range. To ensure every deployment is safe and compliant from day one, Bird-X is simultaneously introducing accredited Laser Safety Technician (LST) and Laser Safety Officer (LSO) training and certification programs to equip field technicians and program managers with the competencies required for compliant, professional laser operation.

Pictured: Bird-X HH-400 Handheld Laser (400 mW). Both lasers deliver immediate long-range bird dispersal via a 520 nm green beam and are engineered for professional pest management applications.

Next-Generation Handheld Laser Platforms

Both handheld lasers are built around a 520 nm green laser beam housed in aircraft-grade anodized aluminum with an IP67 ingress protection rating. The green wavelength is well-documented in ornithological research as triggering an immediate avian flight response: birds perceive the approaching beam as a physical threat and vacate the area instinctively, without habituation. The result is rapid, repeatable dispersal across a wide range of pest bird species — from pigeons and geese to starlings, gulls, cormorants, and grackles — in environments where conventional exclusion or physical barrier methods are impractical or cost-prohibitive.

Target deployment environments include warehouses, loading docks, parking structures, transportation platforms, corporate grounds, airplane hangars, energy processing and manufacturing facilities, parks, fields, gardens, and patios.

HH-100 Handheld Laser

The powerful HH-100 is Bird-X's entry-level professional platform, rated at 100 mW output power and classified as a Class 3B laser device per IEC 60825-1:2014 and 21 CFR Chapter 1. Daytime coverage extends to 100 meters (328 feet) under standard ambient lighting conditions; nighttime coverage exceeds 1,000 meters (3,280 feet / 0.62 miles), making it a strong choice for warehouses and large-format properties and roost disruption programs.

HH-400 Handheld Laser

The HH-400 is Bird-X's high-output professional platform, rated at 400 mW and sharing the same aircraft-grade aluminum, IP67-rated form factor as the HH-100. The substantially elevated power output is engineered for scenarios where ambient light intensity or extended target distances reduce laser beam contrast — conditions routinely encountered in bright daylight operations, such as large open industrial yards and highly reflective rooftop or waterside environments. Where lesser lasers fade, the HH-400 maintains decisive beam efficacy.

Both units are rated for operation across extreme temperatures and feature push-button momentary and strobe modes with an integrated key lock-out and safety shutter. They ship with a user manual and rugged carrying case and meet 21 CFR Chapter 1 and IEC 60825-1:2014 safety standards.

Laser Safety Training and Certification Programs

Class 3B laser devices demand rigorous safety protocols and regulatory compliance — and the right training to back them up. Recognizing that many pest management firms lack access to structured laser safety curricula, Bird-X is launching two certification pathways designed to meet the standards required for professional laser deployment programs.

Laser Safety Technician (LST) Certification

The LST program is designed for field technicians who will operate handheld laser devices during inspections, service visits, and bird management programs. The curriculum covers laser physics fundamentals, hazard classification, Class 3B-specific exposure limits, proper beam handling and shutter discipline, personal protective equipment (PPE) selection and use, and regulatory compliance requirements under 21 CFR Chapter 1 and applicable ANSI Z136 standards.

LST Program Details:

Delivery Format: Available in online video/audio (multimedia) or text/image (self-paced reading) formats

Target Audience: Field technicians and service personnel operating Class 3B laser devices

Outcome: Laser Safety Technician certification upon successful completion

Access: bird-x.com/bird-products/laser-safety-technician-training/

Laser Safety Officer (LSO) Certification

The LSO program targets program managers, account managers, and supervisory personnel responsible for overseeing laser-based bird management operations across a team or enterprise. In addition to the technical content covered at the technician level, the LSO curriculum addresses hazard analysis and control zone establishment, written program development, audit and documentation procedures, incident response protocols, and personnel training oversight requirements.

LSO Program Details:

Delivery Format: Available in online video/audio (multimedia) or text/image (self-paced reading) formats

Target Audience: Program managers, supervisors, and safety officers overseeing laser device operations

Outcome: Laser Safety Officer certification upon successful completion

Access: bird-x.com/bird-products/laser-safety-officer-training/

Both programs are structured to integrate directly with existing pest management firm training and compliance frameworks, and are available immediately upon enrollment.

Industry Significance

The HH-100 and HH-400 fill a critical gap in the professional bird management toolkit: a portable, field-ready dispersal platform powerful enough to perform across the full spectrum of ambient conditions encountered in commercial and industrial service environments. No habituation. No chemicals. No structural modification. Just fast, reliable dispersal — day or night. The accompanying LST and LSO certification programs provide companies adopting laser-based bird management with a clear, auditable pathway to regulatory compliance and personnel competency from the moment they take their first laser into the field.

"What we've built with the HH-100 and HH-400 is genuinely remarkable — extraordinary dispersal power packed into a device that weighs less than a pound and fits right in a technician's hand," said Fonda Moyers, Head of Product at Bird-X. "Think about what that means in practice: a PCO can address a rooftop bird problem from the ground, eliminating the need to haul out a ladder, set it up on an uneven surface, and climb twenty feet in the air. That alone is a meaningful safety win on every job site. But the same Class 3B power that makes these tools so effective also demands respect. That is exactly why we offer the LST and LSO certification programs alongside the hardware. Every PCO team operating these lasers needs trained personnel who understand beam handling, exposure limits, and control zone protocols — not just to satisfy regulators, but to genuinely protect their team members and their customers. Portability and power are what make these tools game-changing. Training is what makes them safe."

— Fonda Moyers, Head of Product, Bird-X

Availability and Ordering

HH-100 product page: bird-x.com/bird-products/hh-100-handheld-laser/

HH-400 product page: bird-x.com/bird-products/hh-400-handheld-laser/

Laser Safety Technician Training: bird-x.com/bird-products/laser-safety-technician-training/

Laser Safety Officer Training: bird-x.com/bird-products/laser-safety-officer-training/

HH-100 and HH-400 are not available for online purchase. Pest management professionals and PCO installers should contact Bird-X directly to order:

Toll-Free (U.S.): (800) 662-5021

International: +1 (312) 226-2473

About Bird-X, Inc.

Bird-X is a trusted manufacturer of professional bird control solutions, providing innovative products to commercial installers, pest management professionals, and facility managers worldwide. With decades of industry experience, Bird-X continues to develop tools and systems that raise the standard for efficient bird management.

For more information, visit bird-x.com.

SOURCE Bird-X, Inc