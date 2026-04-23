Bird-X Expands Liquid Bird Deterrent Portfolio with Launch of Avian Control® Repellent and InvisiDye® UV Marker

CHICAGO, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bird-X, a leading provider of professional bird control solutions, today announced the addition of two new products to its liquid bird deterrent line: Avian Control® Repellent and InvisiDye® UV Marker. These solutions are designed to provide bird control operators with expanded flexibility when addressing bird-related challenges across commercial, industrial, landscaping, and agricultural environments.

Avian Control® Repellent

Avian Control® Repellent and InvisiDye® UV Marker, the latest additions to the Bird-X liquid bird deterrent portfolio, designed for flexible application across a range of environments.

Avian Control® Repellent is an EPA-registered liquid concentrate formulated to repel pest birds from treated areas. When according to label directions, the product can be fogged, hazed, or sprayed, allowing for adaptability across a range of site conditions and application methods.

As a contact repellent, Avian Control® Repellent requires birds to come into contact with treated surfaces or airborne droplets. Its active ingredient, Methyl Anthranilate (MA), elicits a sensory response in birds that prompts them to move away from treated areas. The response subsides once birds leave the application zone.

InvisiDye® UV Marker

InvisiDye® UV Marker is an ultraviolet fluorescent dye formulated for use with Methyl Anthranilate-based repellents, including Avian Control® Repellent and Bird Stop®. When applied in combination, the system delivers both a chemosensory and visual cue. Birds experience the immediate sensory response associated with the repellent while also associating the treated area with a UV-visible marker. Over time, this conditioning effect supports avoidance behavior prior to landing.

Labeled Use Sites and Target Species

Avian Control® Repellent is labeled for use in residential, commercial, landscaping, and agricultural settings and can be applied to address a range of bird species, including European starlings, gulls, blackbirds, pigeons, house sparrows, cliff swallows, American crows, geese, and mute swans.

InvisiDye® UV Marker is not a repellent and is intended for use in combination with Methyl Anthranilate (MA)-based repellents.

Industry Leader Weighs In

"Pest management professionals need tools that perform across a wide range of environments and pressure levels. Avian Control® gives operators the flexibility to fog, haze, or spray depending on site conditions, while InvisiDye® adds a conditioning layer that builds avoidance behavior over repeat visits. Together, they expand what's possible with a liquid deterrent program. Not every bird problem calls for the same solution. By adding Avian Control® and InvisiDye® to our liquid deterrent portfolio, we're giving pest management professionals the flexibility to tailor their approach — whether that's a contact repellent application, a UV-conditioning program, or both. That's the level of precision today's operators expect."— Fonda Moyers, Head of Product, Bird-X

Expanding the Liquid Deterrent Portfolio

The introduction of Avian Control® Repellent and InvisiDye® builds on the existing Bird-X liquid deterrent portfolio, including Bird Stop®, 4 the Birds, and Bird Proof Gel, offering professionals additional tools to tailor application strategies based on environment, pressure level, and treatment goals.

Availability

Avian Control® Repellent and InvisiDye® UV Marker are available now. To place an order or to learn more, contact Bird-X directly at (800) 662-5021 or visit the following web pages:

Avian Control®: https://bird-x.com/bird-products/avian-control/

InvisiDye®: https://bird-x.com/bird-products/invisidye/

About Bird-X

Bird-X is a trusted manufacturer of professional bird control solutions, providing innovative products to commercial installers, pest management professionals, and facility managers worldwide. With decades of industry experience, Bird-X continues to develop tools and systems that raise the standard for efficient bird management.

SOURCE Bird-X, Inc