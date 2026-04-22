Bird-X Launches Revolutionary Battery-Powered Hog Ring Tool, Transforming Professional Bird Netting Installations

Cordless 20V Operation Eliminates Compressors and Hoses, Delivering Over 1,000 Rings Per Charge for All-Day Productivity

CHICAGO, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bird-X, a leading provider of professional bird control solutions, today announced the launch of its new Battery-Powered Hog Ring Tool, purpose-built for commercial bird netting installation crews. Featuring a 20V cordless platform, a 100-ring magazine, and a lightweight 7-lb. design, the tool is engineered to help professional bird netting installers work faster, reach farther, and operate with greater freedom than ever before.

Designed for Demanding Installations

The Bird-X Battery-Powered Hog Ring Tool helps bird control installers streamline netting installations—no air hoses or compressors required.

Bird netting installation is a labor-intensive process that traditionally relies on pneumatic tools requiring air compressors, long hoses, and a constant power source — equipment that is cumbersome on rooftops, in confined spaces, and at height. Bird-X's new Battery-Powered Hog Ring Tool changes the equation entirely. Leveraging the industry-trusted 20V cordless platform, the tool fires 3/4″ stainless steel or galvanized rings with instant, zero-delay deployment, allowing crews to set rings quickly and continuously without pausing to manage equipment logistics.

With a 100-ring magazine capacity and more than 1,000 rings per battery charge, the tool minimizes reloads and downtime throughout even the largest installations. Two 20V battery packs and a charger are included in every kit, along with a belt attachment system, handle, lubricant, and operator manual — everything a professional crew needs to hit the ground running.

Industry Leader Weighs In

"This tool is a genuine game-changer for professional installation crews. When you eliminate the compressor and the hoses, you eliminate a massive source of cost and complexity from every job. Crews can move faster, cover more ground, and finish projects in a fraction of the time — which means fewer days renting expensive lifts, less labor overhead, and dramatically better margins on every installation. This tool is built specifically to help our customers reduce job costs by getting the work done faster with less labor time. No more hoses. No more compressors. Just results."

— Fonda Moyers, Head of Product, Bird-X

Key Product Specifications

Ring Size: 3/4 inch

Ring Gauge: 15g Stainless Steel

Voltage: 20V Cordless Platform

Rings Per Charge: More than 1,000

Magazine Capacity: 100 rings

Tool Weight: 7 lbs.

Kit Contents: Hog ring tool, protective carrying case, 2 battery packs, charger, belt attachment kit, handle, lubricant, and operator's manual.

Availability

The Bird-X Battery-Powered Hog Ring Tool is available now. To place an order or to learn more, contact Bird-X directly at (800) 662-5021 or visit https://bird-x.com/bird-products/battery-operated-hog-ring-tool/

About Bird-X

Bird-X is a trusted manufacturer of professional bird control solutions, providing innovative products to commercial installers, pest management professionals, and facility managers worldwide. With decades of industry experience, Bird-X continues to develop tools and systems that raise the standard for efficient bird management.

SOURCE Bird-X, Inc