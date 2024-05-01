Birdeye secures multiple wins at 22nd Annual American Business Awards

Birdeye won a Gold Stevie for business growth and two Silver Stevie awards.

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Birdeye, the leading reputation, social media, and customer experience platform for local businesses, clinched numerous awards at the esteemed 22nd Annual American Business Awards. Securing a prestigious Gold Stevie© award for exceptional company growth, alongside two Silver Stevie awards honoring its annual user conference and superior customer service, Birdeye reaffirms its commitment to excellence in the industry.

The American Business Awards, renowned for their rigorous evaluation process, involved over 300 professionals over three months to determine the winners across various categories.

"Birdeye's narrative effectively showcases its significant growth and innovation, particularly with the introduction of Birdeye Social and BirdAI. Achievements such as serving 150,000 businesses, earning the #1 position in G2's report, and surpassing the $100 million ARR milestone highlight its industry leadership."

- Stevie© Awards Judge

Birdeye wins gold for rapid company growth

Birdeye secured the Gold Stevie in the Fastest Growing Tech Company of the Year – Up to 2,500 Employees. Judges highlighted product capabilities and revenue growth as key factors in their rankings, including recognition of Birdeye's accomplishment of reaching $100M in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR).

With a global reach, Birdeye empowers 150,000 businesses around the world to deliver unparalleled experiences for their customers.

Birdeye View wins silver for Birdeye View '23 conference

The inaugural Birdeye View user conference, which drew over 3,500 professionals and tech enthusiasts from over 750 businesses in 2023, earned a Silver Stevie in the Corporate & Community - B2B Event category. Birdeye View serves as an annual platform for industry visionaries to explore the transformative potential of AI in digital customer engagement and the 2023 event was the official launch event for BirdAI.

"The unveiling of BirdAI, Birdeye's advanced AI offering showcased the company's commitment to innovation and its potential to revolutionize the digital landscape."

- Stevie© Awards Judge

Birdeye Support team earns silver for Customer Service

In the Customer Service Department of the Year - Computer Hardware, Services & Software category, Birdeye clinched a Silver Stevie, acknowledging the outstanding assistance provided by their customer support team. Birdeye Support consistently maintains a 97% customer satisfaction score and 80%+ Customer Effort Score (CES).

Dave Lehman, President of Birdeye expressed his appreciation for the awards stating, "We're grateful for the recognition. Our continued success is driven by our passion for customer happiness. The significant growth underscores the need for an AI-powered reputation, social media, and customer experience platform for local business."

About the American Business Awards

The Stevie® Awards, established in 2002, recognize global organizational and professional achievements. It has grown into a prestigious accolade, with nine distinct programs tailored to different focuses and receiving over 12,000 nominations annually. The American Business Awards® are part of this platform, honoring excellence across all sectors of the U.S. workplace.

About Birdeye

Birdeye is the highest-rated all-in-one reputation, social media, and customer experience platform for local brands and businesses. Over 150,000 businesses around the world use Birdeye to connect with customers, manage their online presence, and grow.

