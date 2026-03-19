Birmingham City Council Approves Landmark Properties' First Birmingham PBSA Development

Ruling Gives Green Light for 504 Student Beds at 120 Suffolk Street in Birmingham City Centre

LONDON, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Properties, the largest developer of student accommodations in the United States, has been given the green light for a significant redevelopment at 120 Suffolk Street – adjacent to the Mailbox, a prominent mixed-use destination for office, retail and leisure occupiers in Birmingham city centre.

Landmark Properties received approval for a significant redevelopment at 120 Suffolk Street in Birmingham, England. (Credit Glancy Nicholls Architects)

Birmingham City Council's Planning Committee has approved Landmark Properties' proposals to build 504 student beds. The purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) community will also include high quality communal and outdoor spaces. A short distance from New Street Station – and the major regeneration opportunities at Goods Yard, Arena Central, and Paradise – 120 Suffolk Street will enhance Birmingham's reputation as a global destination for innovation and academia.

The approved plans respond to an identified undersupply of student accommodation in Birmingham, with recent studies showing a shortfall of 31,065 student beds across the city. The community is estimated to deliver in 2029 and reinforces Landmark Properties' plans to implement four to six PBSA and residential schemes per year.

Student numbers are only expected to grow as the city's aspiration to create a world-class Birmingham Knowledge quarter evolves alongside the continued popularity of the University of Birmingham, Aston University, and Birmingham City University.

Landmark Properties has over 74,000 student beds under active management across the world. The firm entered the UK market in 2024, completing its first land acquisition in 2025 -- a prime site on William Road in central London.

120 Suffolk Street is the firm's second UK scheme and first planning application to be approved in the UK. Landmark Properties will now work with Birmingham City Council and other partners to deliver the approved proposals.

Tristram Taylor of Landmark Properties, said: "Birmingham is a young, diverse, and growing city with a vibrant student population. Our proposals for 120 Suffolk Street will deliver high-quality student accommodation in an important and highly visible location.

"As our first planning application to be approved in the UK, we have recognised that Birmingham is a city which wants to drive investment and back opportunities for growth. We are looking forward to continuing to work positively with the Council as we accelerate towards delivery."

About Landmark Properties

Headquartered in Athens, Ga., with an office in Atlanta, Landmark Properties is a fully integrated real estate firm, specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of high-quality residential communities. With over $15 billion in AUM, Landmark's portfolio includes over 115 residential communities across the United States with 74,000 beds under management. Additionally, Landmark benefits from an active development pipeline with over 50 student and multifamily projects under construction or near-term start with an estimated value of over $10 billion. For more information, visit www.landmarkproperties.com

Landmark Media Contacts:

Great Ink Communications – (212) 741-2977

Lindsay Church – [email protected]

Sara Williams – [email protected]

SOURCE Landmark Properties