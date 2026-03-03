Landmark Properties Acquires Development Site in Oxford, Mississippi; Announces Plans for The Station at Oxford

Purpose-Built, Cottage-Style Development Near Ole Miss Will Bring 817 Off-Campus Beds, Modern Design and Amenities to the Market

ATHENS, Ga., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Properties, a fully-integrated real estate firm specializing in development, construction, investment management, and operation of high-quality residential communities, has acquired a 27-acre site in Oxford, Mississippi, where it plans to build The Station at Oxford, an 817-bed student housing development. The cottage-style community located on Oxford Way off South Lamar Boulevard will feature a mix of cottages and townhomes.

The project will be the third development in partnership with Liberty Mutual Investments (LMI), the investment firm for Liberty Mutual Group. In September, Landmark and LMI announced the development of purpose-built student housing at Pennsylvania State University and The University of Connecticut.

Landmark Construction, the in-house general contractor for Landmark Properties, will serve as general contractor, with Niles Bolton Associates serving as architect and JM Engineering as structural engineer. Construction will begin immediately and is expected to be completed in time for the 2027-2028 academic year.

"The Station at Oxford will be a best-in-class cottage-style option for the Ole Miss community, one of the only new student housing properties under construction since 2018," said Jason Doornbos, Chief Development Officer at Landmark Properties. "The development's unique product offering, proximity to campus, and modern design and amenities meets the evolving lifestyle preferences of today's students and is sure to capture a meaningful share of the off-campus housing demand."

The Station at Oxford, located just South of the University of Mississippi campus, contains 269 units in a mix of two- to four-bedroom units, each delivered fully furnished and wired for high-speed internet and cable. Residents will enjoy in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, large closets, en-suite bathrooms, and hardwood-style laminate flooring.

A community clubhouse will provide multiple opportunities for socializing and relaxation, including a resort-style swimming pool with cabanas and hammocks, a fitness center, sports simulator, Jumbotron, cornhole, firepits and grilling areas, and a pickleball court. Other property perks include a study lounge, a bike storage rack, and parking for up to 904 vehicles.

About Landmark Properties

Headquartered in Athens, Ga., with an office in Atlanta, Landmark Properties is a fully integrated real estate firm, specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of high-quality residential communities. With over $15 billion in AUM, Landmark's portfolio includes over 115 residential communities across the United States with 72,000 beds under management. Additionally, Landmark benefits from an active development pipeline with over 50 student and multifamily projects under construction or near-term start with an estimated value of over $10 billion. For more information, visit www.landmarkproperties.com

About Liberty Mutual Investments

Liberty Mutual Investments (LMI) is the investment firm for Liberty Mutual Group (Liberty), a global insurance and capital solutions partner. With deep expertise in liquid, credit, and alternative strategies, LMI invests more than $117B of capital globally, taking a long-term approach across its integrated platform. LMI has a clear purpose: build enduring businesses side-by-side with our partners, drive economic growth, and generate superior risk-adjusted returns that power Liberty's strategy and secure its promises.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. does business under the name Liberty Mutual Investments.

For more information, visit https://www.libertymutualinvestments.com/

