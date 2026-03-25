Landmark Properties Enters U.S. Senior Housing Sector

Nation's Top Student Housing Developer Expands to Meet Surging Senior Demand

ATHENS, Ga., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Properties , a fully-integrated real estate firm specializing in the development, construction, acquisition, investment management, and operation of high-quality residential communities, announces its expansion into the U.S. senior housing sector. To lead the company's move into senior housing, Landmark has appointed industry executive Shashank Goel as Senior Director of U.S. Senior Housing Investment Management.

To lead the company's move into senior housing, Landmark Properties has appointed industry executive Shashank Goel as Senior Director of U.S. Senior Housing Investment Management.

"We see tremendous opportunity in purpose–built senior housing assets where design, care delivery, and resident experience are intentionally aligned," said Wes Rogers, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Landmark Properties. "Senior housing represents a natural evolution of our residential-focused continuum. We are excited to apply our investment discipline and vertically integrated capabilities to bring the same level of excellence in product and service offerings to senior residents."

Landmark will pursue both ground-up development and acquisition opportunities through partnerships with best-in-class operators. Leveraging its proven track record as a full-service investment management firm delivering lifestyle-focused communities, Landmark aims to provide an unparalleled living experience for residents across its senior housing portfolio.

"Senior housing sits at an attractive inflection point, having made a meaningful recovery from a unique black swan event and now exhibiting a pronounced supply–demand imbalance," said Walt Templin, President and Chief Investment Officer of Landmark Properties. "This dynamic creates a compelling entry point for Landmark to leverage its vertically integrated platform and expand its high-quality residential communities into the senior housing sector. Bringing on experienced leadership like Shashank Goel reinforces our disciplined approach as we build a scalable senior housing investment platform."

Mr. Goel brings more than 10 years of dedicated senior housing experience to Landmark. He joins from Harrison Street, where he was actively involved in sourcing, underwriting, structuring, and executing senior housing investments. Previously, he held asset management responsibilities at The Carlyle Group and served as an investment banking professional at CS Capital Advisors.

"Senior housing investors have a diverse set of investment opportunities across the risk spectrum set against the backdrop of one of the most compelling fundamental stories in the real estate sector," said Mr. Goel. "Landmark's full-service investment platform strongly positions the firm to build a differentiated strategy. I am excited to join the team and help establish a long-term presence in the sector."

Mr. Goel holds dual bachelor's degrees in finance and accounting from the University of Maryland, College Park. He serves as a member of the Future Leaders Council as part of the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care.

About Landmark Properties

Headquartered in Athens, Ga., with an office in Atlanta, Landmark Properties is a fully integrated real estate firm, specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of high-quality residential communities. With over $15 billion in AUM, Landmark's portfolio includes over 115 residential communities across the United States with 74,000 beds under management. Additionally, Landmark benefits from an active development pipeline with over 50 student and multifamily projects under construction or near term start with an estimated value of over $10 billion. For more information, visit www.landmarkproperties.com

Media Contacts:

Landmark Properties

Great Ink Communications – (212) 741-2977

Lindsay Church, Sara Williams – [email protected]

SOURCE Landmark Properties