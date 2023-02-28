Birmingham Legion FC in New Partnership with PJ United

Papa Johns to join lineup of Birmingham Legion FC sponsors in 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Birmingham Legion FC announced today the start of a new multi-year sponsorship with national retailer Papa Johns.

PJ United, Inc. (aka Papa Johns Pizza) join an impressive roster of both national and local brands supporting the Legion, Birmingham's only professional sports team. The goal? Deliver quality food & experiences to Birmingham.

Legion FC & PJ United team up together

Founded in 2019, Birmingham Legion FC now enters its fifth season of competition in the United Soccer League's Championship division, the league's highest level.

"A shared foundation of quality defines this partnership," said Birmingham Legion FC President and GM Jay Heaps. "Legion's focus on championship winning play and incredible fan experience is matched by Papa Johns dedication to providing a quality experience to customers. We have the best fans in Birmingham. Being able to provide new value to them through this partnership is something we're incredibly excited to deliver in 2023."

PJ United, Inc is a locally owned and operated franchise group of Papa Johns Pizza. PJ United was started in 1991 and has grown to 36 restaurants in the Birmingham and Huntsville areas. PJ United is committed to increasing value to our shareholders, customers, and team members through providing a better product, intense customer and community focus, and continued growth with integrity, respect, and accountability. Establishing community partnerships is central to our success. The new relationship with Birmingham Legion will showcase two successful brands working together to provide the community with quality experiences.

Ray Lineberry, Operating Partner at PJ United said "We're beyond excited to work with the Legion for the 2023 season and beyond. Keep your eye out for great deals being offered to our new Legion family."

Birmingham Legion FC's regular season begins on Saturday, March 11th at Protective Stadium. You can find more information on what to come from the Legion in 2023, including exclusive Papa Johns fan specials, through social channels and online at bhmlegion.com.

Media Contact: Tim Sullivan, Birmingham Legion FC, 205-600-3944, [email protected]

SOURCE Birmingham Legion FC