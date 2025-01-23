Birmingham Students to Showcase Talents in "Family Feud - School Edition" Competition at Regions Field

500 students from a variety of schools to celebrate educational choice through friendly competition and performances

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Excitement, creativity, and school pride take center stage as Black Alabamians for Education host an innovative celebration of school choice at Regions Field. On Wednesday, January 29, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, fifth-grade students from traditional public, public charter, and private schools across Birmingham will compete in "Family Feud School Edition" while showcasing their individual talents.

The free community event, taking place in Regions Field, will feature teams of students testing their knowledge about education and school life in a friendly competition inspired by a TV game show format. Between rounds, students will take center stage to demonstrate their diverse talents, from performances and technological innovations to visual art and poetry readings.

Participating schools include Legacy Prep Charter School, Alabama Aerospace & Aviation High School, Fairfield High School and others.

The event is especially timely as Alabama enters a transformative period for education. Thanks to the recently enacted CHOOSE Act, eligible families earning up to 300% of the federal poverty level will receive tax-credit Education Savings Accounts worth $7,000 per student starting in the 2025-2026 school year. Public charter schools are also quickly growing in number and enrollment across the state, with large gains concentrated in the last five years.

This exciting event is designed to showcase the multiple school choice options that the state of Alabama has made available to families with varying learning styles and unique needs. From traditional public schools implementing innovation to the Alabama Accountability Act, to the Alabama School Choice and Student Opportunity Act, to the now enacted the CHOOSE Act, it is clear that choice matters and parents are accessing such.

"By bringing together students from different educational backgrounds for this friendly competition, we're showcasing the incredible talent and potential that exists across all school sectors," said Neonta Williams, founder and executive director of Black Alabamians for Education. "This event celebrates not just school choice, but the joy of learning and the diverse ways students can express their creativity and knowledge."

Black Alabamians for Education (BA4E) is a parent advocacy organization formed to equip, inform and empower parents with information on accessing a high quality k12 education.

The event is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week 2025, which will feature over 27,000 events nationwide celebrating educational opportunities. The student showcase represents one of Alabama's most creative School Choice Week celebrations, highlighting the state's commitment to expanding educational options for families.

Location Details: Regions Field is located at 1401 1st Avenue S, Birmingham, AL 35233. The event will take place in the Diamonds Direct Ballroom.

Families can RSVP and learn more about the event at birminghamstudentshowcase.com . Spanish-language details are available at schoolchoiceweek.com/events/2025-birmingham-exhibicion-estudiantil/ .

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) raises broad and positive awareness of school choice through two charitable programs: organizing National School Choice Week each January and the research, development, and promotion of comprehensive and unbiased school navigation resources for parents via School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares.

