Nevada families explore education options during School Choice Week

RENO, Nev., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National School Choice Week begins today in Nevada and across the country, focusing on helping parents find the right K–12 schools for their children.

Across the Silver State, more than 250 schools are taking part by hosting open houses, information sessions, parent nights, and other events.

Gov. Joe Lombardo is marking the week with a proclamation recognizing Jan. 25–31 as "Nevada School Choice Week" and highlighting the education options available to families across the state.

Learning choices for Nevada students include traditional public schools, public charter schools, magnet programs, private schools, online learning, and homeschooling. Parents can access a free guide to school choice in Nevada at: schoolchoiceweek.com/nevada

"The Silver State has many great schools for families to consider for the upcoming school year, from district to charter, private to microschool, and everything in between, including homeschooling," said Andrew Campanella, CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

"We're seeing more families in Nevada explore their school options and make choices that help their kids succeed, which matters because every child deserves the chance to learn in an environment where they can thrive," said Valeria Gurr, Senior Fellow for Policy and Advocacy and Founder of Federación Americana Para Los Niños.

National School Choice Week runs until January 31, 2026. Organized by the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation , the week shines a positive spotlight on all K–12 options available for families.

