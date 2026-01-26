Ohio families search for education options during School Choice Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National School Choice Week begins today in Ohio and across the country, focusing on helping parents find the right K–12 schools for their children.

Across the Buckeye State, more than 1,080 schools are taking part by hosting open houses, information sessions, parent nights, and other events.

Gov. Mike DeWine is marking the week with a proclamation recognizing Jan. 25–31 as "Ohio School Choice Week" and highlighting the education options available to families across the state.

Learning choices for Ohio students include traditional public schools, public charter schools, magnet programs, private schools, online learning, and homeschooling. Parents can access a free guide to school choice in Ohio at: schoolchoiceweek.com/ohio

"As options continue to expand in the Buckeye State, our goal is to make sure that parents have timely, accurate, and jargon-free information so that they understand the choices available to them and feel confident in navigating those choices," said Andrew Campanella, CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

"By taking part in National School Choice Week, School Choice Ohio can connect with families across Ohio—sharing the many educational options available to them while celebrating their choices," said Ann Riddle, Director of Provider Outreach at School Choice Ohio.

National School Choice Week runs until January 31, 2026. Organized by the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation , the week shines a positive spotlight on all K–12 options available for families.

SOURCE National School Choice Week