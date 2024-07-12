Birthplace of Pickleball, Now Home to Pickleball Kingdom

POULSBO, Wash., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, the world's largest indoor pickleball entity, announces its latest expansion into Poulsbo, Washington, situated at 21800 Market Pl NW, Poulsbo, WA. Led by the dedicated franchise duo, John and Mara Hylton, this new venture will introduce a premier indoor pickleball facility to the area and also become a destination in its own right, as the closest facility to the birth of Pickleball on nearby Bainbridge Island.

Pickleball Kingdom is Coming to Poulsbo, WA (from left) Jeff Ozimek, Poulsbo Parks & Recreation Director, John Hylton, Mayor Becky Erickson, and Mara Hylton.

"There's no better place to have a Pickleball Kingdom than in Poulsbo, which is right by Bainbridge Island, where pickleball was created," said Ace Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom. "John and Mara Hylton have a passion for the sport and are committed to provide Poulsbo with top-tier facilities and a welcoming environment, making it especially meaningful to serve a community so close to pickleball's birthplace."

Founded with the mission to promote the sport of pickleball and foster a community environment for players, Pickleball Kingdom has swiftly become the premier indoor pickleball brand globally. Known for its state-of-the-art facilities, the clubs offer climate-controlled indoor courts, cozy lounge areas, and exceptional training programs. Targeting an early 2025 debut, the facility will occupy the former OfficeMax location, featuring 12 indoor courts within its expansive 31,500 square feet. And there are plans to have a museum type featured area within the club displaying one of a kind, original pickleball equipment and paraphernalia.

The Poulsbo Club will Feature:

State-of-the-Art Indoor Courts: Engineered to deliver the best playing conditions, combining outdoor court surfaces with indoor benefits to ensure perfect play regardless of the weather.

Professional Coaching and Clinics: Catering to all skill levels, from beginners to seasoned players.

Youth Programs: Inspiring the next generation to take up and enjoy the sport.

Leagues and Tournaments: Designed for players seeking competitive play opportunities.

Community & Corporate Events: Promoting a sense of camaraderie and community among members.

John and Mara Hylton, who are siblings deeply rooted in the Pacific Northwest, were raised with a sense of adventure and community by their father, a retired Alaska Airlines captain. John, as Owner and CEO, brings over two decades of experience in owning, developing, and managing real estate projects throughout the region. Mara, Head of Operations, leverages her nine years as a business owner in the tech industry, excelling in HR, marketing, and business development.

John Hylton stated, "The community is incredibly excited to have a Pickleball Kingdom in Poulsbo. Pickleball is fantastic for both mental and physical health, and its accessibility makes it a sport for everyone to enjoy." Mara Hylton added, "We're thrilled to bring Pickleball Kingdom to the area where Pickleball was founded. Embracing this rich history and the vibrant community here is truly exciting for us."

