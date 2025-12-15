Pickleball Kingdom Debuts Official Trailer for High-Stakes Competition Series "Paddle Battle"

PHOENIX, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom has released the official trailer for Season 1 of Pickleball Kingdom Paddle Battle. The trailer gives fans their first look at the high-stakes, high-energy world of the first-ever pickleball competition reality show created inside the world's leading indoor pickleball brand. The full series will premiere in mid-January 2026, streaming on YouTube.

Official Trailer for Pickleball Kingdom Paddle Battle.

"Pickleball Kingdom Paddle Battle in one word is about dreams," said Ace Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom and creator of the show. "We put these players in very challenging circumstances and they fought for their futures. It's inspiring. This series showcases pickleball in a way viewers have never seen before. We can't wait for fans to meet these players and follow their journeys."

The trailer teases everything viewers can expect from Pickleball Kingdom Paddle Battle: fierce competition, bold personalities, emotional storylines, and nonstop action. Lightning-quick rallies, dramatic momentum swings, and raw behind-the-scenes moments highlight just how much is on the line for each contestant.

Four life-changing dreams are about to come true. A professional pickleball contract will be awarded to one man and one woman, based on their play on the courts. And a Pickleball Kingdom franchise will be awarded to one man and one woman, but those will be based on an audience vote. The trailer showcases 16 players stepping onto the court not just to play, but to fight for the chance to transform their destiny.

From explosive points to reflective moments, the trailer hints at the emotional ride ahead. Rivalries flare, friendships form, and players push themselves to the edge as they battle for their dreams, all under the bright lights of the Pickleball Kingdom court.

Pickleball Kingdom Paddle Battle is a celebration of the sport's meteoric rise, the grit and passion of its players, and the joy, energy, and competitive spirit that make pickleball one of the fastest-growing sports in the world. The official trailer marks the first public glimpse into a groundbreaking series that blends elite athletic competition with the emotional storytelling of reality television.

The official premiere date for Pickleball Kingdom Paddle Battle will be announced in the coming weeks. The full series will launch in mid January 2026.

Members of the media are invited to interview Pickleball Kingdom Founder and CEO, Ace Rodrigues, to discuss the vision, passion, and purpose behind Paddle Battle. From the early spark of the idea to the moment it became a full-scale reality series, Ace shares what this launch means to him and to the sport that is transforming lives and communities across the world. It's more than a show, it's a defining moment for pickleball.

About Pickleball Kingdom

Pickleball Kingdom is the premier indoor pickleball franchise, dedicated to making the fastest-growing sport in America accessible year-round. With state-of-the-art facilities, world-class training programs, and a focus on community, Pickleball Kingdom is redefining recreation while helping entrepreneurs build successful businesses.

