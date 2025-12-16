Pickleball Kingdom Acquires The Pickle Jar as Part of New Jersey Expansion

HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, N.J., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, the world's largest indoor pickleball entity, continues its expansion across New Jersey with the acquisition of The Pickle Jar, an established indoor pickleball club located at 315 Roycefield Rd, Hillsborough Township, NJ 08844. This location joins Pickleball Kingdom clubs in Hamilton, Tinton Falls, and Watchung, further strengthening the brand's growing presence throughout the state.

Yashraj Kurani with his wife, Payal, and Dip Jadawala with his wife, Neha, owners of Pickleball Kingdom Hillsborough. Inside of a Pickleball Kingdom

The eight-court facility will be transformed into Pickleball Kingdom Hillsborough, delivering a significantly elevated, premium indoor pickleball experience to the local community. The conversion marks an exciting new chapter for pickleball players in Somerset County and will be led by franchisees Yashraj Kurani and Dip Jadawala, who are overseeing the transformation to ensure the club meets Pickleball Kingdom's national standards and delivers a top tier experience.

"We are proud to continue expanding Pickleball Kingdom's footprint in New Jersey," said Ace Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom. "This acquisition reflects our commitment to elevating the sport by transforming strong local clubs into world-class indoor destinations. Yash and Dip are the right leaders to head this transformation. And Sam Sood, our Area Rep there, is heading up the charge to continue our expansion in New Jersey."

The existing club will undergo upgrades aligned with Pickleball Kingdom's premium model, including professionally resurfaced courts, upgraded fencing, refined court colors, enhanced amenities, and expanded programming. Members and guests will enjoy court reservations, drop-in play, leagues, tournaments, clinics, private coaching, youth programming, and community events, enhanced by PodPlay technology including instant replay for match review, skill development, and highlights. The result will be a modern indoor pickleball destination that delivers consistent, weatherproof play while maintaining the feel and performance of outdoor court surfaces.

"This is about elevating an already passionate pickleball community and continuing to give it the environment it deserves," said Yashraj Kurani. "Pickleball Kingdom brings a premium experience that supports casual players, competitive athletes, families, and everyone in between. We are excited to build something special here in Hillsborough."

Rob Streett, President and Chief Global Officer of Pickleball Kingdom, shared, "We are proud to partner with Yashraj Kurani and Dip Jadawala as they lead Pickleball Kingdom Hillsborough. Their combined leadership, business acumen, and genuine passion for pickleball align perfectly with our mission. They understand what it takes to elevate a club into a premium experience, and we are confident Hillsborough players will feel that difference from day one."

Dip Jadawala brings 20+ years of experience as a data and analytics leader, driving large- scale IT and digital transformation initiatives across diverse industries. He has led enterprise data platforms, advanced analytics, and AI-driven solutions that enable smarter decision-making, and business growth. Known for transforming complex technical challenges into strategic opportunities, he also invests in real estate and co-owns a food business. Passionate pickleball player since 2021 and lifelong sports enthusiast, he is passionate about pickleball, NFL football, and cricket. He enjoys life with his wife, Neha, an accomplished Regulatory Operations professional, and their two children.

Yashraj Kurani is an experienced IT sales leader with 20+ years of experience driving growth, leading teams, and managing strategic enterprise clients. He oversees complex, multi-million-dollar accounts for top Fortune 100 clients. Outside of work, Yash is a competitive pickleball player with a 4.0 PPA Golden Ticket, competing in high-level cross-club events. His background in racquetball and badminton informs his strong grasp of fast-paced play and player development. Yash shares his passion for pickleball with his wife, Payal, an accomplished IT professional, and their two children.

For updates and information on Pickleball Kingdom Hillsborough:

Website: https://pickleballkingdom.com/hillsborough-nj/

Email: [email protected]

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pickleballkingdom.hillsborough/

About Pickleball Kingdom

Pickleball Kingdom is the premier indoor pickleball franchise, focused on building community through world-class facilities and experiences. With a growing global footprint, the brand continues to lead the fastest-growing sport in the United States.

Pickleball Kingdom offers franchisees the highest average unit volume in the industry, demonstrating the strength of its business model and the comprehensive support.

To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit https://pickleballkingdom.com/franchise/.

For Franchise or Media Inquiries:



Mitch Kistner, VP of Marketing

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 888-725-0072

SOURCE Pickleball Kingdom Franchising