Bisedge Appointed Exclusive Dealer for Linde Material Handling in East Africa

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bisedge, a leader in sustainable logistics solutions, is proud to announce that it has been appointed as the exclusive dealer for Linde Material Handling products in East Africa, effective 1 March 2026. The exclusive dealership arrangement covers Burundi, Ethiopia, Kenya, Malawi, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Christian Wessels, Co-Founder & CEO of Bisedge

This partnership pairs Linde's world-class engineering with Bisedge's deep intralogistics and operational expertise. As the regional representative for East Africa, Bisedge will manage sales, service, and support for the entire Linde lineup. This collaboration reshapes the East African market, giving local businesses direct access to Linde's cutting-edge forklifts, reach trucks, and automated warehouse technology.

Christian Wessels, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bisedge, commented: "We are proud to be the exclusive East African dealer for Linde Material Handling. Together, we're delivering world-class equipment, exceptional service, and tailored financing to businesses across the region."

About Bisedge

Bisedge provides material handling solutions as Equipment as a Service across Sub-Saharan Africa and the GCC. With a team of more than 1,250 colleagues across South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, and Tanzania, the company supports intralogistics operations by supplying equipment, improving operational efficiency, and helping clients reduce emissions through the transition from diesel to electric equipment.

Bisedge provides, maintains, and operates mission-critical fleets of forklifts, reach trucks, and narrow-aisle trucks, delivered through full outsourcing contracts, long-term rentals, or equipment sales with after-sales maintenance. Its strategic partnership with Linde Material Handling, a leading global manufacturer of material handling equipment, provides access to premium equipment and technical expertise, supporting Bisedge's role in advancing fleet electrification across the region.

Bisedge was founded by Christian Wessels, Chief Executive Officer of Bisedge and Jasper Graf von Hardenberg, Chief Operating Officer of Bisedge.

About Linde Material Handling

Linde Material Handling (MH) is a global intralogistics company and part of KION GROUP AG. Linde MH and its independent network partners have a global sales and service workforce of ~10,000 professionals, ensuring close customer proximity with ~700 locations spanning all continents. Since its establishment 121 years ago, Linde MH has evolved into a comprehensive provider of material flow solutions with a diverse range of products and services, including counterbalanced trucks up to 18 tons, manual and automated warehouse equipment. The Linde brand represents maximum performance, achieved by technical innovation, superior standards in driver ergonomics and safety, and a broad range of energy options, along with customized offerings that seamlessly align with customers' needs.

